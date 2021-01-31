Albemarle Electric Membership Corporation was able to quickly restore more than 2,000 outages caused by a snowstorm that crossed the co-op's service area early Thursday morning.
Power was restored to all Albemarle EMC members around 12:30 p.m., on Thursday.
Thursday morning, about 1,300 outages occurred in the New Hope Road area of Perquimans County. The majority of those outages in Perquimans resulted from a bad insulator on the power line feeding the New Hope Substation. Power was restored to most Perquimans members around midday.
About 500 outages occurred when a limb fell on a Dominion Energy transmission line that supplies power to two co-op metering points in Camden.
Another 500 outages occurred in South Mills, due to high winds causing ice-coated power lines to slap together, tripping breakers. The Camden outages were restored around 9:30 a.m.
"Albemarle EMC personnel did a fantastic job safely restoring power in winter conditions," Albemarle EMC General Manager Gary Ray said. "With the amount of ice accumulation we had on our lines, this could have easily been a lot worse."