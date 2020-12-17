Albemarle Electric Membership Corporation will conduct a planned outage Tuesday, Dec. 22 to bring a new substation online and perform maintenance.
The outage will affect the majority of the co-op’s members in Chowan County as well as some members in Perquimans County.
The outage will begin at 9 a.m. and last approximately five hours.
Affected members in Perquimans County will include those who live along Highway 17 South of Snug Harbor Road and the portion of Snug Harbor Road between Highway 17 and Pender Road.
Perquimans members who live in the Burnt Mill Road and Hopewell Road areas will also be affected in addition to a small portion of Bear Swamp Road.
The recently completed West Albemarle Substation is being brought online to serve as a transmission facility that will feed the existing Edenton Substation.
It will also feed the future Bethel Substation, which should be completed in the next couple of years as well as a future substation in Chowan County that will replace the existing Edenton Substation.
“We appreciate members’ patience while we connect this new substation,” said Albemarle EMC General Manager Gary Ray. “This new infrastructure will greatly enhance system reliability and capacity for these areas.”