The GPro Tour was set to conclude its 2020-21 season with the Biggs Cadillac Buick GMC GPro Tour Championship tournament next week.
The first round of the tournament started Wednesday and the second and final round of competition was scheduled for Thursday.
Both rounds will be played on The Sound Golf Links at Albemarle Plantation in Hertford.
Perquimans County is set to host the GPro Tour’s championship event for the first time.
Albemarle Plantation was scheduled to host the tour championship in November 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the tour to postpone the event until this week.
According to the GPro Tour, a Pro-Am is scheduled Tuesday and all participants in the tour championship will be in attendance.
As of Friday, more than 20 golfers had registered to compete in the tour championship.
Thomas Bass, who leads the tour in money earnings and points during the 2020-21 season is registered to compete.
Bass played in 15 events during the season and tallied 2,460 points.
Bass competed during the 2021 Biggs Cadillac Buick GMC Classic this May.
Lukas Euler, who finished second during this year’s Biggs Classic, is scheduled to compete in the tour championship.
Bryson Nimmer, who placed third overall and tied a course record with a 10-under-par 62 during his second round of this year’s Biggs Classic, is registered to compete at this week’s tour championship.
The top 30 golfers in points were eligible to compete in the tour championship.
According to the tour, players will be competing for a $35,000 purse.