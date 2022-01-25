Scholarship applications
Applications are now available for scholarships offered by the Albemarle Plantation Women’s Club to female residents in Perquimans County. The scholarship is open to all female students graduating from a public, private or homeschool in the county. It's also available to a former APWC scholarship recipient whose family lives in Perquimans. Scholarships will be awarded based on character, scholastic ability, leadership and need, and paid directly to the educational institution. Pick up applications at the Perquimans County High School guidance office, Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce, Perquimans County Public Library. They're also available by sending an email to pcal321@protonmail.com. Completed applications are due back to the APWC Scholarship Committee 108 Reddes River Court, Hertford, NC 27944 by March 25.
SATURDAY
Buildings dedicated
The Robert Harvey Building, formerly the Hertford Police Department, will be dedicated at 114 B West Grubb St., Hertford, at 10 a.m. The Horace Reid Building, formerly the Community Center, will be dedicated at 10:45 a.m. at 305 West Grubb St., Hertford.
WEDNESDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Durants Neck Ruritan Club from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Cole to speak
Former Superior Court Judge J.C. Cole, a resident of Hertford, will talk about growing up in rural northeastern North Carolina and going on to become an attorney and then a judge, during Museum of the Albemarle's History for Lunch program Wednesday, Feb. 2, at noon. The program will be both in person and on Zoom. Register at the museum's website or Facebook page.
UPCOMING
PAL art auction
The Perquimans Arts League will host benefit art auction featuring 60 artworks by artist and new local resident Jack Pardue at the Clubhouse Restaurant at Albemarle Plantation, Saturday, Feb. 5, at 4 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online or at the PAL gallery.
Livestock show meeting
An information session for youth interested in participating in the Albemarle Area 4-H Livestock Show & Sale will be held Saturday, Feb. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Albemarle Area 4-H Livestock Arena at 864 Sun Gro Drive, Elizabeth City. Animals will be on site as will parents whose children have participated before. Contact: 331-7630.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Inter-County Ruritan Club, Monday, Feb. 7, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
UPCOMING
Tax filing assistance
The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will again offer free income tax filing help to persons earning $57,000 or less a year starting Tuesday, March 2. Appointments will be on Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon in the auditorium at the Perquimans County Emergency Management Center at 159 Creek Drive, Hertford. Persons seeking to use the VITA program must call 252-619-7618 to make an appointment.