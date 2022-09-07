Perquimans County Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner believes the district’s decision to bring students back for face-to-face learning as quickly as possible helped improve student scores on annual state testing.

Information released by the N.C. Public Instruction last week shows all four schools in the Perquimans school district received C letter grades on their annual “report cards” for the 2021-22 school year, roughly the same grade most other districts in the area earned.