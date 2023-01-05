Beekeepers of Chowan County members (l-r) Marvin Hare, Stuart Morris and Ron Cummings build the club’s centralized apiary on Brayhill Road in Edenton. Club members will be teaching an introductory beekeepers class at College of The Albemarle’s Edenton-Chowan campus starting Jan. 31.
Beekeepers of Chowan County members (l-r) Marvin Hare, Stuart Morris and Ron Cummings build the club’s centralized apiary on Brayhill Road in Edenton. Club members will be teaching an introductory beekeepers class at College of The Albemarle’s Edenton-Chowan campus starting Jan. 31.
Even though the Beekeepers of Chowan County’s apiary is located on Brayhill Road in Edenton, beekeeping enthusiasts from around the area are invited to join the organization.
Hertford resident Elizabeth Towe, for example, is the group’s current president.
“Our Beekeepers club is dedicated to teach and encourage better methods among beekeepers of Chowan County to promote cooperation and sharing, to reach a common understanding regarding (club members’ beekeeping) problems and their solution, said Towe. “We also aim to maintain friendly and helpful relations with the North Carolina State Bee Association.”
The club was formed in 2019 and maintained small apiaries at a variety of locations until 2021 when the centrally located Brayhill Road apiary was established.
Area residents who would like to learn more about beekeeping and its challenges and rewards will have an opportunity to attend an upcoming introductory course at College of The Albemarle’s Edenton-Chowan campus at 118 Blades St., Edenton.
The Beekeepers of Chowan County will be offering the course on five consecutive Tuesdays beginning Jan. 31. The classes, which end Feb. 28, will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Attendees will participate in hands-on field days at the club’s teaching apiary and outdoor classroom, suiting up in personal protective equipment to work with the club’s honey bees, Towe said.
Students will also set up their own apiary and receive instruction on how to pass a certification exam to become a beekeeper certified by the North Carolina State Bee Association.
While beekeeping is the club’s major focus, the nonprofit’s primary objective is to protect the honey bees that are essential to agriculture in the area.
Membership in Beekeepers of Chowan County is $45, which includes membership in the NC State Beekeepers Association. The cost of a required textbook is not included in the tuition cost.
Instead, textbooks can be purchased online from a variety of vendors or at a bee supply store. This year’s textbook is “The Beekeeper’s Handbook,” fifth edition, by Diana Sammataro and Alphonse Avitabile.
The beekeepers club meets the first Thursday each month at the Chowan Center of NC Extension Cooperative in Edenton. For more information, visit the club’s website at www.beekeepersofchowancounty.org.