With each new nail hammered, stud installed, barbecue plate sold and donation from the community, Durants Neck Volunteer Fire Department’s two new stations inch closer to reality.
Fire Chief Robert Eure recently led a tour of the VFD's soon-to-be main station located at the corner of New Hope and Cove roads.
Standing at around 9,500 square feet, the new main station is substantially larger than the old station built in 1980. That station is around 3,500 square feet.
Eure said the Durants Neck department realized it needed a new station “about 20 years ago,” when the VFD had to special order a fire truck to fit its existing building.
“We only have about a foot to walk around the trucks,” Eure said of the current station, located at the intersection of New Hope and Woodville roads.
After taking the reins as Durants Neck fire chief in 2014, Eure said he started looking into a new station almost immediately.
“We really started pushing about six or seven years ago,” he explained “So far, we’ve raised around $450,000 from the community" to build it.
While Durants Neck receives building fund donations all of the time, the department also hosts some larger annual events that help drive contributions: a sportsman’s raffle, yearly fund drives and a barbecue pork supper.
“Everything currently standing is paid for,” Eure said, pointing throughout the interior of the new station.
While still empty, the future main station is expansive and cavernous. The garage doors have already been installed and studs are up, sectioning off the meeting room and kitchen.
The second floor above the main bay will be storage space, while the lean-to along the back of the building will assist firemen with outdoor maintenance and cleaning.
The meeting room will feature televisions and whiteboards for training sessions, while a mechanical room in the back could have space for a washing machine for firefighters' gear.
A new and larger station will not only accommodate the growing size of fire engines, but the growing number of volunteers as well. Thirty-four firefighters, ranging in age from 16 to 72, now battle blazes for Durants Neck VFD.
Two members who started when the department was founded in 1980 are still going strong, and all members are active, Eure noted.
“We’ve been really fortunate,” Eure said, who joined in 1982 at age 16. “It’s amazing to see that many guys volunteering. The boys show up when we need it and they train hard.”
Progress on construction of the main station has been steady, despite sluggish supply chains.
Miles down New Hope Road is the site of Durant Neck VFD's satellite station, also known as Station 2. Eure said that exterior work will be wrapping up soon. The new substation will be about 3,000 square feet — large enough to hold one truck and include a small meeting room.
Upon completion, Station 2 will allow firefighters to respond quicker to emergencies in the Land’s End, Little River Shores and Muddy Creek Road areas, without driving all the way to New Hope to grab an engine.
Stretching from Woodland Church Road to the Albemarle Sound, the entire Durants Neck fire district is nearly 12 miles long.
“We are planning for 50 years down the road,” Eure said. “We borrowed some money for our satellite station, but our community has been real good to us in raising money to pay for it.”
Funding from Perquimans County is mainly to contract for fire services in the six areas that serve residents — Hertford, Winfall, Belvidere-Chappell Hill, Bethel, Durants Neck and Inter-County — and is just enough to operate those stations.
“They contract about $80,000 a year with us, which is enough for our basic services, but we need to raise the rest,” Eure said. “But (County Manager) Frank Heath and the commissioners have worked great with us and have been very supportive.”
Eure hopes to have a dedication ceremony when the new stations are finished. While he is hesitant to name a date for the stations' completion, he is optimistic the department will be able to move in before the end of the year.
He's also very thankful for all of the support for the project; a steadily-rising “thermometer” posted outside the current station has been tracking donations for several years.
The Durant Neck station's completion will be an almost full-circle event for Eure: his father was a charter member of the Durants Neck department that was incorporated in October 1980.
While Eure’s father has since retired, he often stops by the new station's construction site. He, too, is eager to see local firemen gathering inside it soon.
“I hope in 50 years this building will still be meeting the needs of our community,” Eure said, looking around the new station. “I think it will.”