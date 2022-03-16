American Legion Post 126 will honor local Vietnam veterans in Hertford next weekend during an open house marking the 50th anniversary of the end to the Vietnam War.
While most of the post’s work is typically related to fundraising or community service, the open house on Saturday, March 26, is “specifically to honor those who served,” says Gary Kollman, event organizer and a post member.
“I have stressed to our membership that we need to do this,” Kollman said. “This is all about those who served during that period whether they were in Southeast Asia or not.”
According to Kollman, American Legion Post 126 has just over 140 members and more than half — 80 — are Vietnam War-era veterans.
Organizers have scheduled a brief program to recognize those Vietnam veterans in attendance at the open house, which will be at 111 West Academy St., Hertford, from noon until 3 p.m.
Besides words of appreciation from Kollman and other post members, Vietnam veterans in attendance will be given a special Vietnam lapel pin issued by the U.S. Department of Defense.
Perquimans County, Hertford and Winfall officials have been invited to attend, as have representatives from the N.C. Division of Veterans Affairs.
“We will be setting up a booth display and will have representatives on hand to answer any questions,” said Perquimans County Veterans Service Officer Preston Spears. “We will also be able to assist in filling out any necessary paperwork, offering information and answering questions on the spot.”
Besides the program, guests will be treated to a picnic lunch featuring burgers, hot dogs, potato salad and baked beans. Veterans are also encouraged to bring Vietnam War photographs or other memorabilia for display on several tables that will be set up.
The post’s open house for Vietnam veterans will take place a few days before March 29, which is National Vietnam Veterans Day established by the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017. This year, the commemoration will include a wreath-laying ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans War Memorial in Washington, D.C.
American Legion Post 126 is named for William Paul Stallings, the only Perquimans County resident to have fought in World War I.