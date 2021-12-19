Sandra Anderson and Connie Brothers joined the Hertford Town Council Dec. 13, reiterating their campaign promise to improve communication with residents.
Just moments after taking the oath of office as a town councilors, Brothers made a motion to change the council’s policy on public comment to allow council members to respond to concerns raised by citizens at meetings. The current policy doesn’t allow council members to do that.
Brothers said citizens who are willing to stand before council and speak want and deserve to have their concerns addressed.
Councilor Ashley Hodges, who was re-elected as mayor pro tem at the Dec. 13 meeting, agreed to second Brothers’ motion on the condition that it be amended to say that Brothers would draft the proposed policy change and bring it to the council for its consideration in January.
Hodges’ amended motion passed unanimously.
Anderson and Brothers were the two top vote-getters in the town’s Nov. 2 election, ousting incumbent councilors Quentin Jackson and Frank Norman. The election was widely seen as a referendum on the incumbents, whose behavior with fellow councilors and members of the public at meetings was often combative.
Brothers said after being sworn in that she would do the best she can in her service on the council and allow God to lead her.
Anderson also addressed communication with the public in her comments at the meeting.
“I would like to have better communication with the residents of the town,” Anderson said.
Hodges said he would “lean heavily” on Anderson and Brothers to help the council become more grounded and engaged with the community.
Anderson said councilors will respect each other when they disagree.
“You will be very proud of us,” Anderson said in a statement directed to citizens of Hertford.
Mayor Earnell Brown asked citizens to continue praying for town officials.
Following the swearing-in ceremony, the new council approved a bonus plan for Hertford Fire Department personnel. The plan will pay a bonus of $12 per call for firefighters and $13 per call for officers of the department.
There currently are nine officers and 19 firefighters in the department.
Town Manager Pam Hurdle estimated the annual cost of the bonus would be $15,332.