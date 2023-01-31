...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce
visibility to 1/2 NM or less. For the Small Craft Advisory,
north winds 15 to 25 knots and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until noon EST today. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low
visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
...AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING...
Areas of fog...locally dense...will persist until mid morning.
Fog will generally reduce visibilities to 1/2 mile...with local
visibilities one quarter of a mile or less. The fog is expected to
lift by 9 am.
Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to
dense fog. Drive at reduced speeds...use low beam headlights
only...and watch for children at school bus stops.
JetBlue Airlines pilot Capt. Eric Poole (right) speaks to aviation science students and aspiring pilots at Elizabeth City State University’s STEM Complex, Thursday. Poole was speaking at ECSU to mark JetBlue’s new partnership agreement with the university. Behind Poole is Dr. Kuldeep Rawat, ECSU’s dean of science, aviation, health and technology.
JetBlue Airlines pilot Capt. Eric Poole (right) speaks to aviation science students and aspiring pilots at Elizabeth City State University, Thursday. Poole talked about JetBlue’s Gateway University Program, which provides aviation students mentoring and a pathway to employment with the airline.
Elizabeth City State University aviation science majors hoping to pursue a career as an airline pilot have yet another pathway into the sky.
New York-based JetBlue announced last week it’s partnering with ECSU to offer students both mentorship opportunities with the airline as well as a pathway to potential pilot careers. ECSU has a similar partnership with Indiana-based Republic Airways and a formal agreement with Chicago-based United Airlines.
JetBlue representatives were on campus Jan. 26 to speak with students about the airline’s Gateway University Program. Gateway provides mentoring to aviation students and a pathway to a job with JetBlue, explained Capt. Eric Poole, a pilot for the airline.
It usually doesn’t take more than two years after their college graduation for students to become pilots for JetBlue, Poole said. He said JetBlue partners with some smaller airlines to offer flight hours for graduates until they are eligible to fly as JetBlue pilots.
Graduates can also find their own opportunities with smaller regional carriers while they are logging hours to become a pilot at JetBlue, he said.
In addition to the program for pilots, JetBlue also offers summer internships for some other aviation-related specializations, Poole said. For example, JetBlue’s Safety Department also offers year-round internships.
ECSU has the only four-year aviation degree program in North Carolina, and its aviation science program is accredited by the Aviation Accreditation Board International. The AABI accreditation was a key factor in JetBlue’s decision to partner with ECSU, according to Poole.
“We need some measure of competence to tell us that aviation programs are staying up to industry standards,” Poole said. The AABI accreditation does that.
Poole said partnering with historically Black colleges and universities is an important part of JetBlue’s initiative to build diversity in its workforce. There are currently two HBCUs in the company’s Gateway University Program, ECSU and Hampton University in Hampton, Virginia.
Poole flies out of Newark, New Jersey, but lives in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He explained that pilots can live anywhere in the world as long as they can be at their departure airport within the required window of time.
Airlines offer pilots seats on flights, so he is able to fly to Newark on an airline that is flying there without having to buy a ticket, he said. He explained that the practice began years ago as a safety feature, with pilots glad to have another pilot on board in the event of an emergency.
Answering a question from a student, Poole said pilots with more seniority get more input into their scheduling and which flights they will be assigned to.
A student who is studying psychology asked about employment prospects as an aviation psychologist.
Capt. Wayne Mayer, who is JetBlue’s chief pilot in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, said the airline doesn’t really employ aviation psychologists, but regulatory agencies such as the Federal Aviation Administration do sometimes use psychologists with expertise in aviation.
“You see more of that stuff in government entities,” Mayer said.
Poole added that aircraft manufacturers like to look at ergonomics and “human factors” in design and engineering, considering matters related to the location of flight controls, for example.
Airline pilots currently are in high demand due to the high number of retirements. Poole said JetBlue is hiring 500-1,000 new pilots a year, and larger airlines such as United and American Airlines are hiring in the neighborhood of 2,000 a year.