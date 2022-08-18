We’ve all seen on the nightly news the heart-wrenching images of undernourished families and their children struggling for survival in parts of Africa.
For many of us, those images disappear as soon as the news ends and “Jeopardy” comes on.
That’s not true for Perquimans County resident Karen Throckmorton, however.
She lives with those images every day. While her home is in Hertford, Throckmorton’s focus is on the deep bush of Africa’s Copperbelt, a stone’s throw from the Congo, one of the most dangerous places on earth.
Throckmorton, a registered nurse, serves as president of the Orphan Medical Network International, the Roanoke, Virginia-based organization she co-founded over 20 years ago to help feed, educate and offer medical care to the African continent’s most impoverished people.
Through OMNI, Throckmorton has helped develop schools, hospitals and mobile medical clinics, and over the years established relationships with everyone from chieftains and medicine men to everyday residents of the villages she and her organization serve.
The seed to help some of the world’s most impoverished people was planted while Throckmorton was living in Detroit, Michigan. After she had returned from a medical trip to Russia, a local church in the Detroit area, having heard about her work, asked if she would go to Zambia. The church wanted her to perform a medical assessment in the African country to help with the church’s evangelistic work there.
That was all Throckmorton needed to make a commitment to travel to the Copperbelt, the region of Central Africa located between northern Zambia and the southern Democratic Republic of Congo. The region gets it name from the large amount of copper mining performed there.
“I was on a plane in a few weeks, with a stethoscope and some personal gear along with other people,” Throckmorton recalls. “We were the guests of Campus Crusade for Christ, and were taken into the most impoverished compounds around Ndola, (a town) in the Copperbelt region.”
Despite having worked in Russia, South Korea and India, Throckmorton said she had “never been exposed to such absolute poverty” like she saw around Ndola.
After a few years of working from mobile medical clinics, Throckmorton said the church she was working with decided to purchase land so it would have a base to work from.
Acquiring 60 acres of land was not an easy, overnight task, however, and constructing a school and clinic was more complicated than simply acquiring building permits. Eight-foot ant hills, quicksand-laden dirt roads, medicine man spells, travel visa issues, and checkpoint guards in search of American currency were among the challenges Throckmorton highlights in “Smoke Rising,” her 2016 book about her experiences.
“My first trip in was flying into the unknown,” she says in the book. “It was a 23-hour in-air flight that took two days. The transfer plane coming in from Nairobi was small and we landed in a rough tarmac, then entered into a tin small building serving as the air terminal” where the “air smelled of smoke from the brush fires, and goats and chickens running freely around the gates.”
Throckmorton says she and her companions stayed with a host who introduced them to a missionary who then guided them through “deep bush” to her compound.
But even before they could get away from the airport they encountered a typical bureaucratic snag in Zambia: one of the physicians traveling with them was arrested for having a middle initial on his passport instead of his full name.
The group was able to win his release after a few hours, and by 9 p.m. that night they had started a medical clinic in the bush, she said. On hand to greet them were 100 people who had heard they were coming.
Conditions were spartan.
“We slept in a grass hut with a dirt floor. There was no electricity, running water, or facilities,” Throckmorton said. “You could hear wild animals making sounds all night.”
Throckmorton said winning people’s trust was difficult at first.
“The barrier for me was that I was a woman, and Caucasian, in a culture that did not recognize me in any leadership position,” she said. “It took years to gain the confidence of the people through my actions and my compassion.”
She said making follow-up and return visits to the same villages helped her to build trust over time. Those visits also helped convince her of the rightness of her course.
“I knew that Africa was the place for me to be, as the needs were endless and the people were gracious,” she said.
Throckmorton says she “wants to be a voice for children who have no advocate in impoverished areas.” She also practices that compassion in her own personal life.
“I ended up adopting a young boy from Zambia who had a club foot. He is now 23,” she said. “I also have a daughter adopted from Russia, and a daughter adopted from South Korea in addition to the three sons born to me.”
Today, OMNI operates on those same 60 acres near an extremely poor village outside of Ndola, and boasts a small school educating over 360 village children in grades 1-9 and employing 21 full time staff.
The OMNI team grows a variety of crops to help feed villagers, raises hens, and operates a grinding mill. The team also provides evening classes for adult literacy — an effort that’s been so successful, it’s been recognized by Zambia’s Minister of Education as a national test center.
The OMNI team also is in the process of developing a center for gender-based domestic violence, which is a daily focus for the group’s medical team, according to Throckmorton.
A core team of physicians, nurses, EMTs, and physical therapists associated with OMNI travel to Africa regularly. The average team numbers about 16 and members come from across the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada, and includes a premed student or two. About half are non-medical personnel who serve as support team for the clinics that care for an average of 400-500 patients a day. All team members pay their own expenses.
The budget for each attendee on the medical mission is around $3,700, which includes airfare, lodging and food. OMNI brings all of the medications and medical supplies as there are very few in the country. Most over-the-counter meds are donated, and prescription meds are purchased by OMNI.
The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 “hit us hard,” Throckmorton said.
“We had to cancel our trip due to restrictions and safety of the team,” she said. “For our school, we provided masks for all children and staff, reduced the class size and staggered classes, and created a sick room for isolation.”
The clinic now tests all children for COVID when they are returning to school from scheduled breaks. Children are also educated about proper hygiene and preventive steps to protect themselves from contracting the coronavirus that causes COVID.
Throckmorton says she “thrives on what I do.”
“The tougher the medical cases, the more compassion I have for the people of Zambia,” she said. “I love to make home visits in the villages to those who have end-stage disease, because they need to know that someone cares for them right up until the very end.”
Noting the lack of health care in the tribal regions of Zambia, Throckmorton said she often wonders what would happen if OMNI wasn’t there.
Sponsoring a child enrolled in the OMNI School in Zambia costs $35 a month. That includes the cost of one hot meal a day. The organization also feeds more than 120 families through a home-feeding program that costs $45 per month.
For a copy of “Smoke Rising” or more information on OMNI, email omnimissionsinafrica@gmail.com.