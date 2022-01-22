EDENTON — Apex Clean Energy has gained clearance from the U.S. military and other federal agencies for its Timbermill wind energy project in Chowan County, developers told permitting agencies recently.
Nate Pedder, Mid-Atlantic project developer for Apex, mentioned the military clearance at a scoping meeting conducted virtually by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality on Jan. 11.
“Timbermill received formal military clearance in July 2021 from the (Department of Defense’s) Siting Clearinghouse, ROTHR (Relocatable Over-the-Horizon Radar) and USSOUTHCOM (U.S. Southern Command) as well as the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration),” Pedder said.
Pedder said all 45 planned turbines at the Timbermill site except one — Turbine 20 — have received “Determinations of No Hazard” for flight navigation. He anticipates the remaining turbine to receive the determination between the end of January and March.
Turbine 20 will be located in a patch of farmland in the center of the project between Greenhall Road in Chowan County and West Bear Swamp Road in Perquimans County.
Meteorological towers also scheduled to be installed at the site are also on track to receive Determinations of No Hazard in the coming months, Pedder said.
The 189-megawatt Timbermill Wind project’s 45 turbines will be built across 6,300 acres in southeastern Chowan County, in mostly agricultural or timberland areas. Only 100 acres of the site will be taken out of current agricultural production.
The Timbermill project will need permitting approval from the N.C. Division of Environmental Quality, the NC Utilities Commission, the FAA and the Army Corps of Engineers.
Apex is scheduled to file its official permit application for the Timbermill project in February. A public hearing will then be held with a decision on the permit made sometime between March and April.
If it receives permit approval, the wind project is scheduled to be fully operational by the end of 2023. When complete, the project will generate $800,000 in annual property tax revenue for Chowan, making it the county’s largest taxpayer.
During an open question period at the end of the Jan. 11 meeting, Chowan Board of Commissioners Chairman Bob Kirby asked Brian Wrenn, director of the Division of Energy, Mineral and Land Resources for the NCDEQ, about the status of a locally produced report on the Timbermill project.
The report — which according to Kirby was put together primarily by James Robison, former chairman of the Chowan County Republican Party — claims Chowan will lose a net $7 million from the proposed wind project.
Wrenn told Kirby that any economic evaluation of the project would be handled by the Army Corps of Engineers in the near future.