Lou Codega, a naval architect, talks about the process of designing and building boats during a “History for Lunch” program Jan. 18 at Museum of The Albemarle.
If you’ve ever seen a Regulator Marine sport boat, you’ve seen Lou Codega’s handiwork.
Codega, a naval architect, has multiple private, governmental and military clients, but of special interest to Albemarle residents is his 35-year relationship with Edenton sport boat manufacturer Regulator Marine.
Codega has designed every boat Regulator Marine has built since Joan and Owen Maxwell founded the company in 1988.
Codega talked about how technology has changed the design-build process for boats over the past three decades during a “History for Lunch” talk at Museum of The Albemarle on Jan. 18.
Regulator President Joan Maxwell and several of the company’s employees attended the presentation, and occasionally commented on details of the manufacturing process as they relate to the work Codega does as a designer.
A classically trained naval architect, Codega has designed boats for a variety of clients around the world: private owners, numerous police and fire departments, even the U.S. Navy.
“There’s not very much history that is going to be talked about here,” Codega said in a semi-apologetic remark near the beginning of his lecture.
But recent history is still a kind of history, and Codega described the way technology has changed the design-build process for boat builders over the past 30-40 years.
Many of the boats themselves look much the same as they when he first started his design business, Codega said. Now, though, what used to begin with hand-drawn work on paper and calculations made on a simple computer is done entirely on computer — generation construction documents that can be sent directly to the manufacturer to initiate the building process.
“It’s a totally different process, even though the end result is pretty much the same,” Codega said.
Of course, boat designs also advance and improve over time, but many tried-and-true principles continue to be incorporated into newer designs.
Codega said doing all the design work on computer doesn’t save him a lot of time, but it saves a tremendous amount of time in the overall design-build process.
Another thing that has changed is that the current software allows him to generate three-dimensional graphics that can be used to market a boat before it has been built, he said.
Marketing materials used to rely on photographs of the actual boat once it had been constructed, which meant the company had already lost valuable potential marketing by the time an actual campaign could begin, he explained.
A lot of calculations go into boat design, looking at factors such as structural soundness, stability and efficiency of engine function, he said.
And while calculations can account for most factors, sometimes a designer will build a small scale model of a boat and test it in a wave tank to determine how the design will work in real conditions, Codega said.
The entire design-build process for boats has become more and more automated, he said.
Answering a question about when boat building began relying less on traditional lore and more on precise calculations, Codega said that change coincided closely with the Industrial Revolution in the 1800s.
“There was a huge shift in the technology,” Codega said.
And of course the move to digital technology in the design-build process has been its own kind of revolution in the boat building industry.