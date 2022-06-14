The number of workers in the five-county area filing jobless claims in April fell by more than 100, lowering the area’s jobless rate to 3.5%.
N.C. Department of Commerce data released last week also show the workforce in the five counties grew by nearly 234 in April, pushing the number of workers in the area’s labor force over 46,000.
The data show the number of workers filing for unemployment declined in Pasquotank, Currituck, Perquimans and Chowan counties. Only Camden County, which reported two more workers filing for jobless benefits than in March, saw an increase in its number of unemployed.
Commerce data show 1,623 workers in the five counties filed for unemployment in April. That’s 110 fewer than in March.
All five counties, meanwhile, reported increases in labor participation in April, with Currituck reporting the largest increase, 64 workers. Pasquotank was close behind with 61. Perquimans was next with 48 new workers in the labor force.
Statewide, the number of unemployed workers, not seasonally adjusted, decreased in April by 6,924 to 175,278. The state’s labor force, not seasonally adjusted, increased by 23,922 to 4,927,270. That was enough to lower the state jobless rate from 3.6% to 3.4%.
According to the commerce department data, Currituck saw both the largest numerical decrease (67) and percentage decrease (.5%) in workers seeking jobless benefits. Four-hundred thirty-one workers filed for jobless benefits in April while the county’s labor force grew to 14,458. That dropped Currituck’s unemployment rate to 3%.
Pasquotank reported the second-largest numerical decrease (27) in workers seeking jobless benefits and tied for third-largest decrease (.2%) in unemployment by percentage. Six-hundred forty-nine Pasquotank workers filed for jobless benefits in April while the county’s workforce increased to 16,416. That was enough to dip the county’s jobless rate to 4%.
Perquimans reported the third-largest numerical decrease (11) in workers filing for unemployment and second-largest percentage decrease (.3%) in workers seeking jobless benefits. That dropped its unemployment rate to 4.1%.
Chowan saw seven fewer workers (205) file for unemployment in April, lowering its unemployment rate by .2% to 3.6%. Its labor force grew by 20 workers to 5,647.
Camden saw its number of workers filing for unemployment grow by 2 to 139. Its labor force, meanwhile, rose by 41 to 4,593. Its unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3%.
According to the commerce department, the number of counties with jobless rates 5% or lower in April rose by three to 87. The number with rates between 5% and 10% declined by three to 13.
Edgecombe County reported the state’s highest unemployment rate, 7.4%. Orange and Chatham counties had the lowest, 2.6%.
Among metro areas, Rocky Mount again continued to post the highest unemployment rate, 5.8%, while Durham-Chapel Hill had the lowest at 2.8%.