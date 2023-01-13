...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Blue Mind Interiors, a newcomer to the Hertford antiquing trail, is located at 1164 Ocean Highway North, just off U.S. Highway 17. The inviting white and blue building, at the end of a tree-lined driveway, features numerous antiques inspired by the beach.
Many antique aficionados think the winter months are perfect for deal hunting, as shop owners pack up their Christmas decorations and unpack “sale” signs to make room for spring merchandise.
The lull following the holidays has people looking for activities during what’s commonly known as the “slow season.” With a three-day weekend ahead, antiquing may be the perfect way to spend the time.
Hertford and the surrounding area are perfect for that day trip in search of Aunt Hazel’s antique cake plate you broke as a child. Here are a few recommendations:
Blue Mind Interiors
Blue Mind Interiors, a newcomer to the Hertford antiquing trail, is located at 1164 Ocean Highway North, just off U.S. Highway 17. The inviting white and blue building, at the end of a tree-lined driveway, features numerous antique finds inspired by the beach. Owner Marci Cohoon recently was preparing to hang three copper-domed lights that would make any sea captain happy.
Primarily a resale shop, Blue Mind Interiors features eclectic, one-of-a-kind items from antique and vintage to the latest in home decor trends.
Open almost a year, Blue Mind also offers design services. The phone number is 252-421-1584.
Church St. Antiques
Downtown Hertford may not have an abundance of retailers, but Church St. Antiques has an abundance of retail. The store, located at 135 N. Church Street, opened just over two years ago and has become a destination for treasure hunters from as far away as Washington, D.C.
Proprietor Beverly Hingson has established a clientele of collectors who let her know what they are searching for. Church St. also boasts a wide selection of glass and china and Hingson offers one of the area’s premier vintage gas pump galleries, attracting national collectors. Church St. Antiques can be reached by phone at 615–651-1067.
Hertfordshire Antiques
Located in the Food Lion shopping center at 325 Ocean Highway South, Hertford, Hertfordshire Antiques and More considers itself an antique “mall” and offers everything from antiques to jewelry.
The shop’s offerings include silverware, Depression glass, photographs, furniture, and guitars. Hertfordshire Antiques can be reached at 1-252-426-3640.
Broad St. Bazaar
A must-stop in Edenton, Amy O’Hara’s quaint store at 313 S. Broad Street boasts six rooms and a full basement of well-represented antiques and vintage pieces.
Whether you are searching for the perfect plate, a comfortable chair, or a dining room table that once graced a home on King Street, Broad St. Bazaar is home to plenty “Antique Roadshow” gems. Broad St. Bazaar can be reached through its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BroadStreetBazaar.
Garman’s Country Deals
If you don’t believe Edenton has a department store you haven’t browsed at Garman’s. The shop, located in the former Peeble’s store at 213 South Broad Street, is packed with finds old and new. The store’s transformation over the past year has brought in new items that meld well with the vintage and antiques the store is known for.
Whether your looking for a dining room table, gift items like dishtowels or jars of honey, stop into Garman’s. The shop can be contacted at 252-333-7045.