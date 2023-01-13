Blue Mind

Blue Mind Interiors, a newcomer to the Hertford antiquing trail, is located at 1164 Ocean Highway North, just off U.S. Highway 17. The inviting white and blue building, at the end of a tree-lined driveway, features numerous antiques inspired by the beach.

 John Foley/The Perquimans Weekly

Many antique aficionados think the winter months are perfect for deal hunting, as shop owners pack up their Christmas decorations and unpack “sale” signs to make room for spring merchandise.

The lull following the holidays has people looking for activities during what’s commonly known as the “slow season.” With a three-day weekend ahead, antiquing may be the perfect way to spend the time.