Because of the growth in at-home testing and lab delays in reporting results, the total number of COVID-19 cases across the region is likely larger than what the regional health department has been reporting, an agency spokeswoman acknowledged last week.
Albemarle Regional Health Services doesn’t get the results of at-home COVID-19 tests, which are growing in use, especially now that the federal government has started distributing them online. While at-home tests allow consumers to find out quickly if they have COVID, they can cloak the true number of COVID infections in an area.
Because ARHS doesn’t receive the results of positive at-home tests, “the numbers that we report are not showing the true burden of illness we are seeing in our communities,” ARHS spokeswoman Amy Underhill said. “We are also seeing delayed reporting in our systems — labs and providers cannot keep up getting the data into the reporting system because there are so many cases right now.”
ARHS announced later in the week that it no longer will report active case counts or vaccine totals in its weekly surveillance report. ARHS Director Battle Betts noted that the growth of at-home testing and the expansion of state reporting on vaccinations had made it more difficult for ARHS to collect and report accurate data.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been the goal of ARHS to provide accurate and timely data to keep our communities up to date,” Betts said in a press release. “As time moves on, it is apparent to us that the data we are collecting is no longer exact due to the abundance of home tests that are not reported and the expansion of the state vaccine reports to include federal sites and other vaccine providers across the state.
“Therefore, our surveillance report no longer meets our standards and we are committed to only providing data of the highest quality,” he continued. “Moving forward ARHS will not be issuing a weekly surveillance report with active cases and vaccine totals.”
The agency will, however, continue to include information about COVID-related deaths and outbreaks at nursing homes, assisted living facilities and incarceration facilities, Betts said.
The question of ARHS’ ability to track all COVID infections in the region surfaced last week when Perquimans County Schools officials noted a discrepancy between the number of students who tested positive for COVID and the number of active cases ARHS reported in the county.
As of Jan. 21 ARHS was reporting 45 active cases in Perquimans. The school district, meanwhile, was reporting 74 student cases and 17 employee cases since Jan. 5.
The 74 student cases was more than three times the total number of student cases in Perquimans last year from January through June.
The difference is the infectiousness of the omicron variant of COVID, which is now the dominant strain of the virus. According to health officials, people can spread omicron even if they’re vaccinated or don’t have symptoms.
Other school districts in the region are also reporting increases in COVID case counts.
Through Tuesday, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank was reporting five cases this week after reporting 86 cases last week, 107 the week before that and 101 the week before that.
In Camden County, the district was reporting 49 student cases — five at Grandy Primary, seven at Camden Intermediate, 12 at Camden Middle, 18 at Camden County High School and seven at Camden Early College High School.
Elsewhere, Currituck County Schools reported 41 student cases and eight staff cases, and Edenton-Chowan Schools reported 19 student cases and 3 staff cases.
“Since March 2020, our school cases (have made) up 15.4 percent of our county cases,” noted Edenton-Chowan Schools Superintendent Michael Sasscer.
Perquimans school officials said Monday it’s their understanding from health officials that the current wave of COVID-19 cases will peak soon and may level off somewhat in February.
School officials noted that the state provides greater flexibility to school districts that require students and staff to wear masks. In those districts, unvaccinated (or not fully vaccinated) students can stay in school following an exposure to COVID as long as they do not have the virus.
Citing the district’s increasing COVID case count, the Perquimans Board of Education voted 5-1 Monday to approve Superintendent Tanya Turner’s recommendation that the district continue its mask mandate through February. Turner noted that 88 of North Carolina’s school districts now have mask mandates in place, which is up from 69 on Jan. 7.
Board member Russell Lassiter said he is eager to get rid of masks but believes it can’t be done right now with the high number of cases. His motion to approve Turner’s recommendation to keep the mask mandate passed with only board member Matt Peeler voting against it.
The Perquimans school board also reviewed vaccination rates and booster data at Monday’s meeting. That data showed 46.7 percent of the county’s population is fully vaccinated and 29.6 percent is is fully vaccinated with a booster dose.
Underhill pointed out Tuesday that not all who have been vaccinated are eligible for a booster.
“Booster doses are available to individuals five months after their initial dose series is completed,” Underhill said. “Therefore, there are a large number of individuals who are not yet eligible to receive a booster dose. ARHS continues to provide education and awareness about the importance of being up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccine.”