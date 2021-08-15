New COVID-19 cases rose in the eight-county region by 300 last week — 100 more than the week before — as the Delta variant of the coronavirus continued to infect almost exclusively those who have not yet gotten the vaccine.
Albemarle Regional Health Services reported Friday that the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the region also rose by nearly 100 last week, climbing to 309. It was the first time active COVID cases have been above 300 since Feb. 19, when the number was 355.
ARHS also reported four area residents died from COVID-19 last week, the first deaths related to the respiratory disease in several weeks. ARHS said the four people were from Pasquotank, Currituck, Hertford and Bertie counties.
The Centers for Disease Control also reported that 13 area residents — eight in Pasquotank and five in Hertford — are hospitalized with COVID.
Meanwhile, every county in the region except Hertford was showing a “high” rate of transmission of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Hertford was showing “substantial” spread of the virus.
“Once again cases have increased across the region and 98 of 100 counties in North Carolina have high or substantial levels of transmission according to the CDC,” ARHS Director Battle Betts Jr. said in his weekly report.
As he did the past two weeks, Betts said the overwhelming number of people contracting COVID in the eight counties are unvaccinated.
“Vaccination is the best protection against the virus and we have seen within our eight counties that 96.5% of our new cases are in individuals who have not been fully vaccinated,” he said.
That’s actually an increase from last week, when ARHS reported 95% of those getting infected were unvaccinated.
ARHS also released data Friday showing more clearly who among the unvaccinated is getting infected.
According to ARHS spokeswoman Amy Underhill, more than 45% of those infected with COVID between January and May 1 were over 50. Since May 1, only about 28% of those getting infected are that age.
That appears largely to be a result of higher vaccination rates among those over age 65. According to CDC data, 72.8% of those 65 and older in Pasquotank are now fully vaccinated. In Currituck, the percentage is 82%. In Chowan, it’s 65.6%; 66.2% in Gates; 52.3% in Camden; and 37.5 in Perquimans.
By comparison, the overall vaccination rates in those counties are: 33.9% in Pasquotank; 38.3% in Currituck; 36.5% in Chowan; 35% in Gates; 30.7% in Camden; and 19.5% in Perquimans.
An even bigger shift in infections, however, has taken place among children 17 and younger. According to Underhill, roughly 8% of all COVID-19 cases around Jan. 1 were children. Now, slightly over 17% of infections are occurring among those 17 and younger.
Of the four deaths, only one, a resident at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center, was older than 65. Both the Bertie resident and Currituck resident were between the ages of 50 and 64, while the Hertford resident was between the ages of 25 and 49. ARHS also reported that the COVID outbreak at ECHR has been resolved.
Pasquotank (83) and Currituck (88) accounted for more than half of the new COVID cases reported last week. Perquimans saw 23 new cases last week.
Meanwhile, seven of the eight counties reported increases in active COVID cases, with some counties — Bertie and Hertford — doubling their number from last week. Camden, whose active cases climbed from five to 17, tripled its number from last week. Only Currituck, whose active cases fell from 64 to 55, saw a decrease. In Perquimans, active cases grew from 15 to 21.
ARHS also reported a more than 1.29 percent increase in the region’s COVID test positivity rate. The positivity rate is the percentage of COVID tests that come back positive. As of Aug. 7, the latest weekly totals available, the region’s positivity rate was 8.76 percent.
There was some good news on vaccinations. Five-hundred twenty-six first doses were administered this week. That’s 40 more than last week. The number of persons getting a second dose rose by nearly 70 from a week ago, as additional 487 persons became fully vaccinated.
The percentage of residents in the eight counties age 12 and older who’ve now gotten a first vaccine dose inched up close to 60%, while the percentage now fully vaccinated climbed over 55%.
Betts continued to encourage those who haven’t gotten the vaccine to make an appointment for one at their county health department.
“The risk of getting COVID-19 — including the very contagious Delta variant — is much greater than the extremely low risk of severe adverse effects from vaccination,” he said. “Now is the time to make your vaccine appointment or seek out one of the many community events where the vaccine will be offered.”