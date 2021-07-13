Fewer first and second doses of vaccine were administered in the eight counties last week as some of the region's COVID-19 trends slowed from what had been a positive direction.
Just over 380 residents of the eight counties served by Albemarle Regional Health Services received a first dose of vaccine through Thursday. That compares to a little over 900 first doses administered in the region the week before.
In addition, 739 second doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine — or single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — were administered. That's 500 fewer than the week before.
The additional vaccinations did increase the number of first doses administered in the region to 73,522, the equivalent of 53.8% of all residents 12 and older. The number of second doses administered rose to 72,291, roughly 52.9% of the population.
ARHS Director Battle Betts said there are "likely a variety of factors" causing the vaccination numbers to increase or fall from week to week.
"We have had a few 'larger' (vaccination) events the past few weeks and also continue to work with the migrant farmworkers across the district to make sure we vaccinate those folks as quickly as possible upon their arrival to our area," he said. "We are also seeing larger numbers of school age (12-17) children getting the Pfizer shot ahead of returning to school in August."
He noted ARHS recently received an additional shipment of the Pfizer vaccine to help meet the school demand. Thus far, Pfizer is the only one of the vaccines to receive the Food & Drug Administration's emergency use authorization for persons as young as 12.
ARHS did report one COVID-19-related death last week. An Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation resident over 65 died in the latest outbreak of COVID at the Elizabeth City-based nursing home, ARHS said. The agency said 15 residents and three staff members at ECHR have tested positive for COVID-19 in the third outbreak of COVID at the skilled nursing facility.
Overall, COVID-19 trends in the region were mixed last week.
While the number of active COVID-19 cases (31) remained steady from the week before, the number of new cases (19) rose by two. Of counties in the region, only Pasquotank continued to have active cases in double digits (10). All area counties save Perquimans reported at least one active case.
The region’s positive test rate — the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive — rose for the first time in weeks, climbing to 2.9% — an increase of 1.44% for the week ending July 3. The number of COVID tests administered, meanwhile, dropped to 909, down from the 1,179 given the week of July 3.
Last week's trends follow improving news in the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' latest County Alert System report.
Released Thursday and based on data from June 20 to July 3, the report shows two ARHS counties — Perquimans and Gates — in the green tier designating "low" community spread of COVID-19. All other counties have either remained or moved into the moderate/light yellow tier designating "moderate" spread.
The only changes from the previous report were Hertford County's moving into the moderate tier for COVID spread after previously being in the green tier. Camden County, meanwhile, fell from the yellow tier, designating "significant" spread, to the moderate tier.
DHHS bases the tiers on new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over a 14-day period, the percentage of positive rates, and the impact on community hospitals.
The 50 counties statewide in the light yellow tier reported between 10 and 19 new cases, had a 3-4% positivity rate, and slight impact on hospitalizations during the reporting period. The 19 counties in the green tier reported fewer than 10 cases, had a positivity rate less than 2.9% and a low impact on hospitalizations.
Only one county in the state, Bladen, was in the red tier designating "critical" spread of the virus. No counties were in the red tier in the June 24th report. According to DHHS, the vaccination rate in Bladen was only 34% as of last week.
Betts noted in ARHS' weekly report on Friday that there are "areas of the state seeing an increase in active cases" of COVID, "especially among individuals who are not vaccinated."
ARHS is continuing to accept vaccine appointments for first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, and single doses of the J&J vaccine, at each of its eight county health departments.