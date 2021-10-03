Albemarle Regional Health Services reported 10 more deaths from COVID-19 in its eight-county health district last week, four of them persons between the ages of 25 and 49.
Three of the deaths were reported in Pasquotank County, one involving a person between 25 and 49, ARHS said. The other two were persons over 65.
Two COVID-related deaths were reported in Chowan County, and one of those persons was also in the 25-49 age group, ARHS said. The other person who died was between 50 and 64.
COVID-related deaths were also reported in Bertie, Hertford, Gates, Currituck and Perquimans counties last week. In Bertie and Gates, the persons were in the 25-49 age group. In Hertford, the person was between 50 and 64. In Currituck and Perquimans, those who died from COVID were over 65.
The deaths in Pasquotank were the 99th, 100th and 101st from COVID, making it the first county in ARHS’ health district to reach that milestone. The death in Perquimans was the 13th reported since the beginning of the pandemic last year. In ARHS’ eight-county district, 320 people have now died from COVID-related illness.
While offering his condolences to the families and loved ones of the 10 COVID victims, ARHS Director Battle Betts also noted that persons contracting the disease continue to be younger.
“We are seeing younger and younger populations suffer from this virus,” he said in Friday’s report.
New COVID-19 cases in ARHS’ health district climbed by 535, with half of them reported in Pasquotank and Currituck counties. That’s more than 130 fewer than the 670 new cases reported the previous week.
Pasquotank reported the largest jump in new COVID cases (154), followed by Currituck (102), Chowan (58), Bertie (49), Hertford (48) and Perquimans and Camden (47 each).
Active COVID cases again fell for the fourth straight week. As of Thursday, the number in the eight-county district was 504, a decrease of 116 from last week.
Pasquotank (65 fewer), Chowan (37 fewer), Hertford (20 fewer) and Camden (four fewer) all reported decreases in active cases. The other four counties in the district reported increases, led by Currituck with three. Pasquotank continued to have the highest number of active cases (128), followed by Currituck (99) and Chowan (62). Perquimans had 46 active cases.
The overwhelming majority of those getting sick — 90.63% since May 1 — continued to be those who aren’t fully vaccinated, ARHS said.
New COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region declined from the previous week. According to the Centers of Disease Control’s COVID data tracker, 25 new hospitalizations for COVID were reported at area hospitals over a seven-day period ending Sept. 29. That compares to 36 new hospital admissions reported over a seven-day period the previous week.
There were 68 COVID infections reported at nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the region this week. Another three infections were reported at the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail. One of the COVID-related deaths in Pasquotank was reported at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation, the second resident death from COVID at the nursing home during its current outbreak of the virus.
As Betts noted, ARHS data also show the region’s youngest residents continuing to make up a growing share of total COVID infections in the region. This week, residents 17 and younger accounted for 25.42% of new infections since July 1. Last week, the figure was 24.87%.
Only persons ages 25-49 continue to account for a larger share of COVID infections over the past four months: 37.74%.
Children and young teens also continue to have the second-largest share of active COVID cases in the region. According to ARHS, persons younger than 17 accounted for 25.32% of active cases this week. While down 5% from last week, only residents ages 25-49 accounted for a larger share: 29.84%.
Persons younger than 49 also continue to make up the smallest percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated, although the number is higher. Persons in that age group now make up 33.17% of the fully vaccinated. That’s up from about 25% just several weeks ago.
The total number of those getting a first dose of the vaccine last week in the region was down slightly from last week. As of Thursday, 908 first doses were administered in the eight counties. That’s down from 935 first doses administered last week. ARHS staff administered 15 first doses last week.
Second doses, meanwhile, were up. As of Sept. 30, 1,071 had been administered in the eight counties. That’s up from 955 administered the previous week. ARHS staff administered 42 second doses last week.
The number of those ages 12 and older in the health district who’ve received a first dose of vaccine is now 82,443 (more than 60% of the population), while 81,800 (nearly 60%) are now fully vaccinated with two doses.
ARHS also announced this week it will begin offering Pfizer booster shots to persons 65 and older and to those younger who either have underlying medical conditions or jobs that put them at higher risk of exposure to COVID-19. ARHS is hosting a mass clinic at Maple Park at 208 Airport Road in Currituck County today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.