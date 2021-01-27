ARHS Provides Update on Regional Vaccine Counts

Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) has provided an update on COVID-19 vaccines, lab confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, and facility outbreaks in addition to the weekly surveillance report.
“ARHS has had another successful week administering the COVID-19 vaccine across the region and we appreciate your patience as we work to improve ways to meet the growing need for the vaccine,” said R. Battle Betts,” Jr., MPA, ARHS Health Director. “As we continue to focus on vaccinating our community, it is important to still practice the 3W’s — wear a face covering, stay 6 feet apart, and wash your hands. We continue to see active COVID cases in our eight counties and we have to stay vigilant until we start seeing the effects of the vaccine process.”
ARHS has been holding COVID -19 vaccine first and second dose clinics for the week of January 25-28th. Vaccine clinics will have set hours and set vaccine doses available, and will be provided on a first come, first served basis.
ARHS is receiving vaccine weekly and are working to establish clinics to meet demand region wide based on current priority groups. Second Dose Clinics: Albemarle Regional Health Services and county partners will hold drive through Pfizer second dose clinics as noted on the schedule below.
First dose vaccinations will NOT be provided at these clinics. Clinics are open to individuals who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on or before Thursday, January 7.
The date on your card noting when your second dose is due is the suggested date you should receive your second dose. It can be administered after that date, or four days prior to that date.
The series will not need to be restarted if you receive it after that date. You will need to bring the vaccine card you received with your first dose with you to this clinic. If you do not have your card, you may experience additional delays, or may be turned away and rescheduled because we have to verify your first dose for your safety.
First Dose Clinics: Albemarle Regional Health Services and county partners will hold drive through Moderna first dose clinics as noted on the schedule below.
Again, vaccine clinics will have set hours and set vaccine doses available, and will be provided on a first come, first served basis. ARHS is receiving vaccine weekly and are working to establish clinics to meet demand region wide based on current priority groups.
THE CURRENT PRIORITY GROUPS ARE:
- Healthcare workers (Group 1)
- Individuals 65 and older (Group 2)
ARHS asks that only individuals who live in the ARHS region AND meet these priority groups attend this clinic. Please help us meet the needs of our community by adhering to this guidance and supporting our Public Health and Public Safety workforce as they work to vaccinate our communities. NC DHHS priority groups can be found at this site: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines
As of Jan. 22, ARHS has received notification confirming an additional death associated with COVID-19 in a Hertford County resident. This individual was over the age of 65 and succumbed to complications from COVID-19. This death is not associated with a facility outbreak.
Currituck County has also received notification of an additional death associated with complications of COVID-19. This individual was over the age of 65 and succumbed to complications from COVID-19. This death is related to the facility outbreak at Currituck Health and Rehabilitation.
Bertie County is confirming three additional deaths related to COVID-19. Two individuals were over the age of 65 and one in the 50-64 year age range. These deaths are not related to a facility outbreak.
In addition, Pasquotank County is confirming eight deaths associated with COVID-19. These individuals were all over the age 65 and succumbed to complications of the virus. Two deaths are associated with the facility out break at Elizabeth City Health and Rehab.