Albemarle Regional Health Services reported nine additional deaths from COVID-19 in its eight-county region last week, as new infections increased by more than 600 and active cases again rose by more than 100.
ARHS said six of the deaths were reported in Pasquotank County, two in Currituck County and one in Gates County. All but one of the persons — a Pasquotank resident between the ages of 50-64 — was over age 65. It was the largest weekly total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the region in months.
“COVID-19 remains a highly contagious virus and continues to be a public health threat across the region,” ARHS Director Battle Betts said Friday in the health department’s weekly report.
Pasquotank County again reported the largest jump in new cases (183), followed closely by Currituck County (121), Bertie County (94), Hertford County (88), and Chowan County (81). Perquimans County reported 43 new cases; Camden County 39 new cases; and Gates County 18 new cases.
Pasquotank (73) and Currituck (24) reported the biggest jumps in active cases. Pasquotank also reported the most active cases as of Friday, 166, which is about a quarter of the 670 total active cases in the eight-county region. Perquimans' active cases rose from 47 to 62.
There were a couple of bright spots. Neither Chowan (92) nor Camden (35) saw their active cases increase, and Gates County (11) actually saw its active cases fall by 17.
New COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region also were down last week compared to the week before. While the Centers of Disease Control’s COVID data tracker showed 73 residents from area counties hospitalized with COVID the week before last, the tracker showed only 37 hospitalized last week.
ARHS also reported that the region’s positivity rate — the percentage of COVID tests coming back positive — dropped by more than 3% for the week of Aug. 28 to just over 11%.
There were other signs, however, that the delta variant is continuing to spread among the region’s most vulnerable.
While ARHS reported only three facility outbreaks and 14 total staff and resident COVID cases in nursing homes and assisted living facilities the week before last, it reported twice as many facility outbreaks last week and 36 total cases. ARHS also reported one resident death at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation, an Elizabeth City nursing home.
And even though several area school districts retooled their policies last week to require students and teachers to wear masks at school, ARHS’ data suggests new COVID cases are rising among young people. According to ARHS, 18.74% of COVID cases since July 1 are now among those 17 and younger. That compares to the week before last, when only 15.61% of cases were among that age group. That represents a more than 3% increase.
Conversely, the age groups 18-24, 25-49, and 50-64 all saw decreases in their percentage of total COVID cases since July 1. Persons 65 and older were the only other age group to see their percentage of total cases rise slightly — by .25% — last week.
The overwhelming majority of those contracting COVID-19 in the region continued to be those who’ve not been fully vaccinated. ARHS said 93.94% of those who’ve contracted COVID since May 1 didn’t have their shots.
The number of those getting first doses of the vaccine dipped slightly last week. As of Thursday, Sept. 2, 837 first doses were administered last week, down from 900 the week before. The number of those getting a second dose and becoming fully vaccinated rose by 963, up from 903 the week before.
In Perquimans, 46 additional first doses and 37 additional second doses of vaccine were administered last week.
More than 78,800 residents of the eight-county region ages 12 and older (nearly 58%) have now gotten at least one dose of vaccine, while nearly 77,900 (more than 57%) are now fully vaccinated.
ARHS’ data also shows all age groups increased their percentages of vaccinations last week. Persons 49 and younger still make up only about 25% of those vaccinated, however. Persons 17 and younger make up about 2.5%; however vaccines still have not been approved for kids younger than 12.
ARHS also said Friday that the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has released updated guidance for church services, weddings and other large gatherings like festivals. Betts said following that guidance will have several positive benefits.
“The steps our communities take to limit the spread will ultimately impact the assurance of in person instruction for our schools and community spread overall. It will help us put this second wave (of the virus) behind us,” he said.
ARHS marks the first wave of COVID-19 beginning about Nov. 1, 2020 and ending March 31. The second wave began July 1.