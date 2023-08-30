Pardue

Painter and arts patron Jack Pardue died on Aug. 18, just shy of his 80th birthday. The Perquimans Arts League was the beneficiary of 65 of Pardue’s paintings, according to PAL President Vaneeda Bennett.

 Photo courtesy PAL

Pardue was a graduate of the Ringling School of Art and Design.

  

