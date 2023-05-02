...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
More than 230 items were auctioned during the Durants Neck Ruritan Club's annual fundraising auction held at the club on New Hope Road, Saturday, April 22.
HERTFORD — More Perquimans County students will be receiving college scholarship money this year thanks to the large number of high bids received at the Durants Neck Ruritan Club's recent fundraising auction.
More than 230 items were auctioned during the annual event held at the Durants Neck Ruritan Club on New Hope Road, Saturday, April 22.
According to Dan Trevors, publicity director for the club, items auctioned off ranged from a large Barbie collection to Persian rugs, more than 20 bicycles, 10 lawn mowers, three mowers and two lawn tractors.
"There were also more boxes of tools and hardware than you could shake a stick at," Trevors said.
More than 100 bidders attended the auction and "bidding wars" erupted for a number of items, he said.
Because of the "tremendous outpouring of high bids," the club plans to increase the number of scholarships it will hand out this year.
"Local students will receive a call in the next few weeks telling them that the Durants Neck Ruritan Club will be awarding them a scholarship to help with their education," Trevors said.
The April 22 auction was spearheaded by longtime club member Dan Gurganus. Spencer and Melyssa of Corner Market Auctions were the auctioneers, who provided their services free of charge.
In addition to college scholarships, the Durants Neck Ruritans also provide fundraising support for the Durants Neck Volunteer Fire Department, Project Patriot, the Open Door Food Pantry of Perquimans County, and Senior Bingo.
The club also provides Christmas assistance to two or more local families by providing them a holiday meal and gifts for their children. The club also collects toys donated to the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office for the annual Toys for Tots drive.
The club plans to host its annual Chicken & Barbecue fundraiser on Saturday, June 17. Tickets are $12. Drive-up service begins at 4 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m.