Soundneck Ruritan auction

 Photo courtesy Dan Trevors

HERTFORD — More Perquimans County students will be receiving college scholarship money this year thanks to the large number of high bids received at the Durants Neck Ruritan Club's recent fundraising auction. 

More than 230 items were auctioned during the annual event held at the Durants Neck Ruritan Club on New Hope Road, Saturday, April 22.