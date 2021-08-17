HERTFORD — Hertford Town Councilor Quentin Jackson should have been removed from office when he pleaded guilty to assaulting another council member in December 2019, a new report by the state auditor says.
The report, based on a special investigation performed by State Auditor Beth Wood's office, also details $11,671 in questionable travel and other expenses incurred by Jackson while he was the town council's mayor pro tem.
The 99-page report also states that the town "disregarded the law and its attorney's advice" when it overpaid $25749 for a street lighting project by awarding the contract to the highest bidder. The vendor who ended up getting the contract is referred to in Wood's report as Jackson's "preferred vendor" for the project.
Wood's report doesn't refer to Jackson specifically by name; it refers to him throughout only as "the former mayor pro tem."
Wood's report states Hertford didn't follow its own charter when it allowed Jackson to remain in office following his guilty plea to assault. Jackson, who struck then-fellow Councilman Sid Eley in the face following a council meeting in October 2018, pleaded guilty to simple assault and was sentenced to serve 15 days in jail.
According to Wood's report, North Carolina's Constitution disqualifies "an elected or appointed official ... from holding office if they are not qualified to vote because of a felony conviction." However, Hertford's charter is more restrictive. It states "the mayor of a member of the board of commissioners ... convicted of a crime while in office, shall immediately forfeit his office."
Wood's report states that as a result of Jackson not forfeiting his office after being convicted of a crime, he continued to participate in the town's decision-making. The town also incurred $3,000 in Jackson's legal fees related to the assault charge, the report states.
Wood's report recommends Hertford Town Council follow the town's charter and remove "the former mayor pro tem from office." It further recommends the council consider changing its charter to comply with the state constitution.
Wood's report also details $11,671 in expenses Jackson incurred between January 2018 and June 2020 that she describes as "questionable."
Wood said Jackson "improperly used" his credit card to make 81 questionable purchases totaling $6,113. Seventy-eight of the purchases lacked an itemized receipt or other documentation to "support a valid town purpose." Jackson did not get approval from either Town Council or Town Manager Pam Hurdle for the credit card purchases, Wood said.
Jackson also took 13 trips that cost the town $4,845 without obtaining required pre-approvals from other town officials. Five of the trips were out of state. A list included in the report shows Jackson traveled to Washington, D.C. for a conference in March 2019; to Indianapolis, Indiana, for a meeting in June 2019; to Jackson, Mississippi, for a conference in July 2019; to Columbia, South Carolina for conference in October 2019; and to San Antonio, Texas, for a conference in November 2019.
Jackson also took three "unknown" trips that cost the city $797 and five in-state trips that cost $520, Wood's report shows.
Wood's report also states Jackson's violations of the town's travel policy cost the town $4,845 and that he "potentially misused" a town vehicle that cost Hertford $1,721. It further states he received a benefit reserved for town employees that cost the town $1,000.
Regarding the potential misuse of a town vehicle, Wood said Jackson made 37 fuel purchases totaling $1,721 without documenting they were "for a valid town purpose."
Wood said Jackson claimed that all of his vehicle use was "town related" and that "every bit (of his travel) is written down." Jackson further told auditors that he kept notes of his vehicle use to document the mileage, the purpose of the trip and those traveling with him. But despite several requests from investigators for those notes, Jackson "never provided them," she said.
The report states Jackson also requested and was reimbursed $1,000 from town funds for college courses he took at Fayetteville Technical Community College. Jackson told investigators he was pursuing a law degree.
The town's personnel policy allows Hertford employees to be reimbursed for educational courses "which will improve their skills for their current job or prepare them for promotional opportunities," Wood's report states. They're eligible for up to $500 per year. The policy, however, doesn't say anything about reimbursing council members for college courses.
According to Wood, Jackson's questionable expenses weren't detected because of "inadequate oversight" by both the Town Council and Town Manager Pam Hurdle. She also said the town had "inadequate policies" for town credit cards and vehicle use.
"Specifically, the Town Manager did not require employees to provide receipts. Also, she did not require adequate documentation to support a valid Town purpose," Wood's report states.
Although Hertford has a travel policy that required prior approval from the town manager and Town Council, councilors and Hurdle failed to enforce the policy by requiring Jackson to get prior approval for his trips, Wood said. Jackson did submit some travel authorization forms for payment after his travel, and Hurdle said she approved those forms. However, she did not question him when he did not submit travel forms for prior approval, "even though she knew he was traveling," Wood said.
Hurdle also approved the Fayetteville Tech reimbursement for Jackson despite knowing he is not a town employee.
Wood's report recommends the town seek reimbursement from Jackson for the tuition assistance and for any credit card purchases he made for which he didn't have receipts or documentation to "support a valid town purpose." It also recommended council adhere to its policies on members' expenses.
Wood's report is also critical of Town Council's decision on April 8, 2019, to award a contract for 400 LED street lights to the highest bidder for the downtown-lighting project. According to Wood, the town received 12 bidders for the project who submitted bids ranging from $61,786 to $87,535.
Town minutes show the council discussed the low bidder's decision to withdraw from the project but there was no discussion about the other bids, Wood said.
Even though the town's attorney cautioned councilors that they were required under state law to award the lighting contract "to the lowest responsible, responsive bidder that met the bid requirements," they nonetheless awarded the contract to the highest bidder, Wood's report states.
The report also notes that after learning they would be required to conduct an informal bid process for the lighting project, town officials on multiple occasions "sought ways to avoid" that process "and award the contract to the acting mayor pro tem's preferred vendor."
Citing town council meeting minutes from March 18, 2019, Wood's report states Jackson "stated that his preferred vendor would 'get the business'" — a reference to the lighting contract.
Wood's report urged Hertford Town Council to comply with state law and follow its attorney's advice when awarding future contracts. Under state law, all public contracts for $30,000 or more require an informal bid process, and that bid process requires governments to award contracts to the "lowest responsible, responsive bidder."
Wood said her office initiated the audit after receiving 10 allegations that "questioned the appropriateness of (the town's) operational and management decisions." Wood said her office's probe focused on "fraud, was and abuse" allegations.