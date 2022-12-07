...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 NM or less.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and Pamlico Sound.
* WHEN...Until noon EST today.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
Weather Alert
...PATCHY DENSE FOG ACROSS NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...
Cameras and observations indicate that there is patchy dense fog
across portions of northeast North Carolina...especially near the
Albemarle Sound. Visibilities are around one half mile in many
spots...but could drop to below one quarter mile in a few
locations through 9 AM.
Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to
the fog. Drive at reduced speeds and use low beam headlights
only.
Perquimans County Clerk of Superior Court Todd Tilley administers the oath of office Monday to newly elected Commissioners (l-r) James Ward, Tim Corprew and Wallace Nelson.
Perquimans County has grown its cash reserves substantially over the past three years, according to the report on the county’s fiscal year 2021-22 audit.
The audit report was presented to the Perquimans County Board of Commissioners Monday night by Austin Eubanks of the accounting firm Thompson, Price, Scott, Adams & Co.
Since 2019 the county’s unassigned fund balance in the general fund has grown from $4.1 million to $6.9 million. As a percentage of annual expenditures, the figure has increased over that same period from 31.29% to 39.7%.
The N.C. Local Government Commission recommends an undesignated fund balance of at least 8%, which would be $1,429,889 for Perquimans County.
“That’s the way you want to see these going — trending up,” Eubanks told the board.
The meeting Monday also was the board’s organizational meeting. Perquimans Clerk of Superior Court Todd Tilley administered the oath of office to Commissioner Wallace E. Nelson, who was reelected in the Nov. 8 election, and to Timothy J. Corprew and James W. Ward, who were elected for the first time.
Commissioners also thanked outgoing Commissioner Fondella Leigh for her service over eight years, including six years as the board’s vice-chair. In addition, Thelma Finch-Copeland was recognized for her service in completing the unexpired term of Alan Lennon, who resigned his seat when he moved out of the area.
Commissioners described Finch-Copeland as selfless and Leigh as a calming and anchoring force on the board.
The audit report also included for the first time an audit of the handling of Medicaid cases by the Perquimans Department of Social Services. Eubanks noted this is a new requirement by the LGC.
The Medicaid audit found inaccurate information had been entered in determining eligibility in one case, resulting in “one applicant/beneficiary that received assistance for which the recipient was not eligible.”
County Manager Frank Heath reported to the board that the amount of money involved was $422.78.
The audit also found 22 “technical errors” in documentation in a review of 60 cases. Eubanks said DSS in every county the firm has audited has had the technical errors, and the number in Perquimans was on the lower side.
Eubanks said DSS employees took responsibility for errors and are committed to making corrections.
“Overall we thought the county had really good record-keeping,” Eubanks said.
Nelson said he was thankful the county had an on-time audit.
A motion by Commissioner Kyle Jones to approve the audit report passed unanimously.