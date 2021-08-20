A state auditor's finding that Hertford Town Council should have removed Councilman Quentin Jackson from office was based on "auditors' recommendations" and was not a legal recommendation, a spokeswoman for State Auditor Beth Wood said Friday.
The office does not issue legal recommendations, according to the spokeswoman.
A report released Aug. 17 and based on a special investigation performed by Wood’s office states Jackson should have been removed from office after he pleaded guilty to assaulting another council member in December 2019.
The report doesn’t refer to Jackson specifically by name; it refers to him throughout only as “the former mayor pro tem,” which was his title at the time covered by the report.
Jackson took issue with the report and said he would discuss his objections in greater detail at a later time.
“I dispute all of the findings,” Jackson said.
Wood’s report states Hertford didn’t follow its own charter when it allowed Jackson to remain in office following his guilty plea to assault. Jackson, who struck then-fellow Councilman Sid Eley in the face following a council meeting in October 2018, pleaded guilty to simple assault and was sentenced to serve 15 days in jail.
According to Wood’s report, North Carolina’s Constitution disqualifies “an elected or appointed official ... from holding office if they are not qualified to vote because of a felony conviction.” However, Hertford’s charter is more restrictive. It states “the mayor of a member of the board of commissioners ... convicted of a crime while in office, shall immediately forfeit his office.”
Because Jackson didn’t forfeit his office following his conviction, the town not only allowed him to continue participating in its decision-making, it also ended up paying $3,000 for his legal fees related to the assault charge, Wood’s report states.
Wood’s report recommends Hertford Town Council follow the town’s charter and remove “the former mayor pro tem from office.” It further recommends the council consider changing its charter to comply with the state constitution.
In the town’s response to Wood’s report, Mayor Earnell Brown indicated the council wasn’t likely to follow the state auditor’s recommendation and remove Jackson.
“Although the majority of the current Town Council is resolute in its condemnation of (Jackson’s) behavior, the current Town Council is advised by its attorney that the Town Charter’s provision for immediate forfeiture of office is unenforceable as it runs counter to the forfeiture requirements stated in the North Carolina Constitution,” Brown said.
Wood's spokeswoman referred legal questions to Hertford's town attorney, who issued the opinion cited in Brown's response.