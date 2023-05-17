EDENTON — Latavia Thomas said she could see the difference in her incoming class of fifth-graders this year at D.F. Walker Elementary School in Edenton. After two years of pandemic lockdowns, her students were behind emotionally, socially and academically.

“Post-COVID, I was finding that a lot of students were struggling to connect, both socially and emotionally, even for basic human relationships like they experienced pre-COVID, their interactions with each other,” Thomas said.