The cause of death for an inmate who collapsed at Albemarle District Jail and later died at the hospital was “combined drug toxicity,” an autopsy report indicates.
William Adam Seagle, 24, of Hertford, who died at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center on June 24, had the drugs fentanyl and methadone in his body and their combined toxicity caused his death, the report states.
According to a toxicology report, Seagle had 45 nanograms per milliliter of fentanyl and .9 milligrams per liter of methadone in his body when an autopsy was performed at the ECU Brody School of Medicine on July 2.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal depending on a person’s body size, tolerance and past use of the drug.
The autopsy report also states Seagle had a puncture wound on his left arm and that his medical history “include(d) substance abuse.”
The report also states Seagle suffered from “probable endocarditis,” a health condition that, according to the Cleveland Clinic website, causes inflammation of the lining of the heart’s valves and chambers. Most often caused by a bacterial infection, endocarditis can be fatal if left untreated, the site states.
A Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office official said Thursday that release of the autopsy report would close the sheriff’s investigation into the cause of Seagle’s death. However, the Sheriff’s Office’s probe of how the drugs found in Seagle’s body got into the jail is ongoing.
“We’re looking into leads how the contraband got into the jail,” Maj. Aaron Wallio said. He said sheriff’s officials don’t know yet how Seagle obtained the drugs detected by the autopsy.
Jail Administrator Robert Jones previously said Seagle — who was brought to the jail June 23 from Hertford after being charged with failing to appear in court for traffic offenses — received a routine health screening from the jail’s medical staff upon being admitted to the detention facility.
“All inmates go through that screening when they come in,” Jones said in July. “He (Seagle) was screened by the jail’s medical staff when he came in.”
Citing federal health privacy laws, Jones said at the time he couldn’t discuss the results of the screening or any other matter related to Seagle’s health or medical history.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Seagle was confined at ADJ on June 24 when jail officers saw him suddenly lying on the floor in the jail’s B Block around 10:11 p.m.
Officers and inmates moved Seagle, who was unconscious and not breathing, from the floor to a table in the B Block’s common area. Jail officers began performing CPR on Seagle until emergency medical services personnel arrived and took over.
EMS personnel transported Seagle to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where he was pronounced dead around 11:20 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.
Assistant Jail Administrator Wayne Jones said a few days later that Seagle was with other inmates in the B Block when he suddenly “collapsed and fell.” Seagle had had no known confrontations with either jail staff or other inmates, Jones said.
An arrest report from the Perquimans Sheriff’s Office showed Seagle, of the 1400 block of Ocean Highway, Hertford, was arrested June 23 and charged with failure to appear in court on traffic-related charges. He was being held at the jail in lieu of a $4,000 secured bond.
In his report, local Medical Examiner Walter A. Meads said he spoke with Lt. Brent McKecuen of the Sheriff’s Office after McKecuen had reviewed video from the jail’s surveillance cameras. According to McKecuen, Seagle was in the “common area” of the jail talking with other inmates when he walked over to some stairs and proceeded to do a few pull-ups.
“You could see (Seagle) in distress and (he) fell to the ground,” Meads’ report states. “An inmate walked over and helped (Seagle) up. (Seagle) with some assistance walked over to a table, fell to the ground and went unresponsive.”
According to Meads’ report, Seagle was in cardiac arrest when he arrived at Sentara Albemarle’s emergency deparment “after lengthy resuscitation” efforts.
Investigators checked for drugs in Seagle’s shoes and his prosthetic leg — his left leg had been amputated above the knee following an infection — but found nothing, Meads’ report states. Seagle’s history of substance abuse included “cocaine and opiates,” according to the report.
A state inspection of the jail in the wake of Seagle’s death found 47 instances over a two-day period where jail staff had failed to make state-required supervision rounds while Seagle was at the jail but revealed no other deficiencies or violations.
Asked for comment Thursday following release of Seagle’s autopsy report, Jail Administrator Jones said, “Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Mr. Seagle’s family.”