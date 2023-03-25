...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Dana Comer, director of the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Tyner, holds Jelly Bean, the shelter’s mascot, “boss,” and official greeter. The animal shelter is trying to raise awareness of its AWARE initiative that offers financial assistance to help area residents afford to get their dog or cat neutered or spayed.
Volunteers at the Tri-County Animal Shelter want area residents to be “aware” of financial assistance that's available for spaying and neutering their pets.
The nonprofit shelter, which formed in 2009 and serves Chowan, Gates and Perquimans counties, offers a voucher initiative called AWARE, an acronym for Animal Welfare of the Albemarle Region Every Day.
Residents of all three counties are eligible for the vouchers through AWARE to help with the cost of spay/neuter surgery for their pets at local veterinary offices.
With the help of the AWARE voucher initiative, nearly 4,000 animals — 2,778 cats and 1,175 dogs — have been spayed or neutered in the three counties since June 2009.
Nearly 150 of those spaying or neuterings — 112 cats and 35 dogs — have happened in the past three months, according to a shelter volunteer. AWARE has also contributed to a 63% decrease in the number of animals coming to the shelter and an 81% drop in the number of animals euthanized at the shelter.
Animal advocates say the need for spaying/neutering services is growing.
According to the Humane Society, more than 70,000 puppies and kittens are born every day in the United States. Because there aren't enough homes for them all, each year more than 12 million dogs, cats, puppies and kittens are left at animal shelters around the country and nearly 8 million of them have to be euthanized.
Spayed and neutered dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives and are better, more affectionate companions, according to a press release from the Tri-County Animal Shelter. Spayed and neutered pets are also less likely to bite and neutered males are less likely to roam, run away, or get into fights. Neutered cats are less likely to spray and mark territory.
There are two AWARE voucher programs, one for dogs, the other for cats. Both require an approved application and proof of residency in either Gates, Chowan or Perquimans counties.
Under the Pupsnip program, AWARE will send a voucher — $100 for a female dog, $75 for a male dog — to a participating veterinarian's office that can be applied toward the cost of spaying/neutering a pet. Under the Catsnip program, AWARE will send a voucher — $80 for a female cat, $40 for a male cat — to a participating veterinarian's office.
AWARE also participates in the NC Spay Neuter Reimbursement Program, which allows qualifying low-income residents to have their pets spayed or neutered at no charge.
Like with the Pupsnip and Catsnip programs, DogFix and CatFix require applicants to submit an application and show proof of residency in one of the three counties. Applicants for DogFix and CatFix are also required to show proof that they're receiving financial assistance either in the form of Medicaid or food stamp benefits. If their application is approved, the appropriate DogFix or CatFix voucher will be sent to them along with appointment instructions.
Applications for all voucher programs are available by emailing info@awarenc.org or calling 1-866-711-9292 to have an application mailed. Download a link to applications at www.awarenc.org. Residents can also visit the Tri-County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, located at 138 Icaria Road in Tyner.