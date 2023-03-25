Tri-County 1

Dana Comer, director of the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Tyner, holds Jelly Bean, the shelter’s mascot, “boss,” and official greeter. The animal shelter is trying to raise awareness of its AWARE initiative that offers financial assistance to help area residents afford to get their dog or cat neutered or spayed.

 Vernon Fueston/Chowan Herald

Volunteers at the Tri-County Animal Shelter want area residents to be “aware” of financial assistance that's available for spaying and neutering their pets.

The nonprofit shelter, which formed in 2009 and serves Chowan, Gates and Perquimans counties, offers a voucher initiative called AWARE, an acronym for Animal Welfare of the Albemarle Region Every Day.

