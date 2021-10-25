Hertford, NC (27944)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.