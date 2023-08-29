Giveaway at the Fire Department

The Divine Giving Back to School Giveaway was held by community volunteers at the Hertford fire station on Saturday, Aug. 26. about 550 people showed up for the assistance.

 Submitted photo

The Divine Giving Back to School Giveaway served more than 550 local residents last weekend.

The event was held on Saturday, Aug. 26, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Hertford Fire Department on Grubb Street. School supplies, clothes and food were given to students and families in preparation for the return to school last week.

  