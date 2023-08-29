This product covers CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE
...Hurricane Idalia Forecast to make Landfall on the Florida Big Bend
Wednesday...
NEW INFORMATION
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Eastern Currituck
and Western Currituck
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Eastern Currituck and
Western Currituck
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 880 miles southwest of Duck NC
- 26.1N 84.8W
- Storm Intensity 100 mph
- Movement North or 360 degrees at 16 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
Hurricane Idalia continues to move northward across the eastern Gulf
of Mexico late this afternoon...and is forecast to turn northeast and
make landfall along the Big Bend of Florida Wednesday morning before
moving into southeast Georgia and South Carolina Wednesday afternoon
into early Thursday morning.
Tropical storm force wind gusts are expected to develop by Thursday
morning for coastal and inland Currituck County as well as the
Currituck Sound. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for these
areas. Additionally, the pressure gradient between Idalia's
circulation and high pressure to the north will result in strong winds
along the coast, even outside of the Tropical Storm Watch area. Strong
winds could lead to downed trees and scattered power outages. Strong
onshore winds could also lead to areas of minor to locally moderate
coastal flooding.
Heavy rain bands will begin to move northward toward the local area
late Wednesday afternoon but especially on Thursday as deep tropical
moisture increases across the Southeast United States. There will
likely be a sharp rainfall gradient across the local area as high
pressure over the Great Lakes builds south and east on Thursday. 2 to
4 inches of rainfall is forecast near and south of the Virginia North
Carolina border with 0.5 to 1.5 inches for Hampton Roads and areas
along and south of the Highway 58 corridor. Locally higher amounts are
possible, especially along and south of the Virginia North Carolina
border where a Flood Watch has been issued.
Dangerous marine conditions are expected to develop by early Thursday
with strong winds lasting into early Friday. Seas build to 7 to
13 feet on Thursday and remain elevated into Saturday.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
* WIND:
Prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across
coastal and inland Currituck County. Potential impacts in this area
include:
- Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored
mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.
- Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or
uprooted, especially if soils are saturated. Some roadway signs
will sustain damage.
- A few roads will be impassable from debris. Hazardous driving
conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways.
- Scattered power and communications outages.
Elsewhere across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH
CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, little to no impact
is anticipated.
* FLOODING RAIN:
Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant
impacts across northeast North Carolina. Potential impacts include:
- Flooding from heavy rainfall may prompt evacuations and rescues
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen, with swift
currents, and overspill their banks. Small streams, creeks, and
ditches overflow.
- Flood waters can enter some structures and/or weaken foundations.
Some areas may experience areas of rapid inundation at
underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some
streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and
retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous.
Some road and bridge closures are possible.
Elsewhere across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH
CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, little to no impact
is anticipated.
* SURGE:
Prepare for locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts
across coastal northeast North Carolina, extending northward to coastal
Virginia and the southern Chesapeake Bay. Potential impacts in this
area include:
- Storm surge flooding of vulnerable areas may result in an
elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near
the waterfront and shoreline.
- Sections of low-lying vulnerable roads, parking lots and
property will likely become flooded. Driving conditions could
become dangerous in places where flooding covers the road.
- Moderate to severe beach erosion is possible, including heavy
surf possibly breaching dunes, especially in vulnerable
locations. Strong and dangerous rip currents are likely.
Elsewhere across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH
CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, little to no impact
is anticipated.
* TORNADOES:
Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across CENTRAL AND
EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND
EASTERN SHORE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
* EVACUATIONS:
Listen to local officials for recommended preparedness actions,
including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so
immediately.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies kit
and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your home
or business.
Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with orders that
are issued. Do not needlessly jeopardize your life or the lives of
others.
Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio and local news
outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes
to the forecast.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see
www.readyvirginia.gov, readync.org or mema.maryland.gov
- For the latest weather and storm information go to
weather.gov/wakefield
NEXT UPDATE
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Wakefield VA around 12 AM EDT, or sooner if conditions
warrant.
Weather Alert
...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
extremely rough waters.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers and Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds.
* WHEN...Early Thursday morning until Friday Evening.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...A portion of northeast North Carolina, including the
following areas, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates,
Hertford, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western
Currituck.
* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain is expected due to the combination of a cold front
and Idalia. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
The Divine Giving Back to School Giveaway was held by community volunteers at the Hertford fire station on Saturday, Aug. 26. about 550 people showed up for the assistance.
The Divine Giving Back to School Giveaway served more than 550 local residents last weekend.
The event was held on Saturday, Aug. 26, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Hertford Fire Department on Grubb Street. School supplies, clothes and food were given to students and families in preparation for the return to school last week.