...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 AM Tuesday to 10 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
The Fueston Brothers perform during the Rock Fish Festival at the Edenton Marina Friday night.
EDENTON — A good crowd turned out for this past weekend's Rock Fish Festival, although attendance numbers and fundraising totals weren't immediately available Saturday night.
The two-day music festival, held at the Edenton Marina, is the brainchild of Julien Mordecai and his organization, Clear Living Waters.
Mordecai noticed that Edenton lacked its usual springtime vibe two years ago. COVID had shut down pretty much everything for the area’s musicians.
So Mordecai’s organization, Clear Living Waters, decided to hold the Rock Fish Festival at the town’s marina where social distancing could be maintained.
“We started this thing during COVID. At that time these musicians, who were friends of ours, really couldn’t play anywhere," he recalled. "When spring came around, there was usually a Water Festival in Edenton, but it was also shut down because it was on public property."
Mordecai contacted Scotty Harrell, who owns the marina in Edenton, and suggested a festival with live music. The turnout was modest for those first two pandemic years, just 250 to 300 people.
Ticket sales covered the cost of the musicians, but the Rockfish Festival met its goal of providing a safe outdoor program that promoted Edenton and its river and fishing culture.
Mordecai said Edenton has a strong reputation for its freshwater sport-fishing and sailing on the Albemarle Sound. He said Clear Living Waters wanted to provide a venue to celebrate that.
Clear Living Waters is a faith-based group. “The heart and soul of our organization is our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,” Mordecai said. The group’s original plan was to promote the town. The ticket sales paid for the musicians. But now, COVID is pretty much done.
Mordecai said organizers were hoping for enough turnout to help fund a riverkeeper for the Albemarle Sound. He said that water quality and the fishery have suffered over the past 200 years of settlement and industrial growth. A riverkeeper is an advocate who monitors water quality and pollution sources that affect the local waters.
Mordecai said that towns throughout eastern North Carolina had established riverkeeper programs, with the Albemarle Sound area a notable exception.
Music at the two-day festival was provided by the Fueston Brothers, 5 Starr and Company Band. Food trucks were on hand, along with volunteer barbecue chefs who kept the fans in hamburgers and hot dogs.