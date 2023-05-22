Rock Fish Festival

The Fueston Brothers perform during the Rock Fish Festival at the Edenton Marina Friday night.

 Vernon Fueston/Chowan Herald

EDENTON — A good crowd turned out for this past weekend's Rock Fish Festival, although attendance numbers and fundraising totals weren't immediately available Saturday night.

The two-day music festival, held at the Edenton Marina, is the brainchild of Julien Mordecai and his organization, Clear Living Waters.