Marc Basnight, a former state senator who was a strong advocate for northeastern North Carolina, died Monday at his home in Manteo.
Basnight, 73, was first elected to the North Carolina State Senate in 1984 and represented the First District until he stepped down due to health issues in 2011 that was later diagnosed as a form of ALS, Lou Gherig’s Disease.
A Democrat who served 26 years in the Senate, Basnight’s nine two-year terms as Senate president pro tempore made him the longest-serving head of a legislative body in North Carolina history.
Born in Manteo and graduate of Manteo High School in 1966, Basnight served as chairman of the Dare County Tourism Bureau from 1974 to 1976, before being named to the North Carolina Board of Transportation in 1977 by then-Gov. Jim Hunt.
Basnight was a humble guy whose legacy will echo an eternity, particularly for folks who’ve seen the many changes that have taken place between Ahoskie and Manteo.
“It is likely that the breadth and extent of Mark’s legislative career will never be matched,” said Bill Culpepper, a former NC House Representative who represented 2nd House district, including constituents in Chowan, Dare, Gates, Perquimans and Tyrrell counties. “It is for sure that what he accomplished during his tenure in office will continue to benefit northeastern North Carolina generations to come.”
State Senator Bob Steinburg (R-Chowan), who currently represents the First District, called Basnight a “legend” for his public service to region and state.
“It is likely no one individual will ever hold the reigns of absolute power in this state like he did,” he said. “He utilized his position for much good and Eastern North Carolina, an area often neglected in budgets in the years preceding Basnight, was now securely a big part of the biennial budget discussions and ultimate appropriations. Eastern North Carolina and in fact the entire state will forever be grateful to him and his family for his service.”
Basnight was a familiar face be it at places such as the gas station by the Alligator River or perhaps the Duck Thru in Windsor, certainly the streets in Manteo and at his family’s Lone Cedar Cafe as you travel into Nags Head.
“The tone of Basnight’s time in Raleigh and at pit stops along the way facilitated the rejuvenation of the Northeast,” former Chowan County Commissioner John Mitchener said.
A point echoed by former NC House Representative Tim Spear who represented the state’s 2nd House District.
“Senator Basnight was a very humble person who loved people” said Spear, a Democrat who served in the General Assembly between 2006 and 2013. “He loved sitting and talking with people, getting their opinions and input on issues that affected their daily lives. He used that input to help make their lives better. His ultimate goal was to see every person succeed. Marc was very unique – he would leave early in the morning from Manteo so he could stop several times along his travels to Raleigh. He could go into a country story, introduce himself, be it to a potato farmer, a carpenter, store or service station owner – he wanted to hear what they had to say to help them be successful – he was a people person.”
Basnight was a legislative powerhouse involved in enacting every significant state policy of the 1990s and 2000s, including passage of the state lottery, a ban on smoking in restaurants and bars and improved public education and ethics reforms.
“Marc Basnight was a proven leader,” Spear said. “He had a natural God given ability to be a leader, bring people together and to seek compromise on tough issues facing the state. He was able to reach an agreement with both parties leaving the table feeling like they had accomplished something or satisfied with the results. He had the ability to bring people together, reach a compromise and consensus and succeed in their endeavors.”
A business leader, John Dowd has served as Mayor of Edenton, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Chairman of the Chowan Hospital Foundation. Dowd recalled a story when he, former Chowan County Manager Cliff Copeland, Edenton Town Manager Anne Marie Knighton and Culpepper met to discuss how they should proceed with the application process to obtain funds to purchase the Roanoke River Lighthouse, an iconic structure that now stands as a beacon to all those who know Edenton.
“We didn’t feel we could make the deadline due to the time restraints required,” Dowd said. “Marc would often stop at Cliff Copeland’s office on the way from Raleigh to Dare County just to chat. He walked into our meeting and asked what we were working on. We explained the problem we faced with the application process and the time requirement. He picked up the phone and called the Secretary of Cultural Resources, Libba Evans, and told her to work with us and make this happen. That is how we were funded to purchase the lighthouse that sits at our waterfront park.”
Much like Dowd recalling his story Basnight, even this country scribe crisscrossed paths with Basnight long ago when I was writing a story about a proposed tuition increase at public universities, probably back in the late 80s or early 90s. In those days, a semester’s worth tuition and fees for a full class load was around $800 give or take – a price that had been steadily increasing since the 70s when, for example, tuition at UNC-Greensboro hovered around $400 per semester.
Basnight’s voice was needed in the story to balance out the GOP position that I had gathered while riding an elevator with Lieutenant Governor Jim Gardner after we had attended some agriculture committee meeting of some sort in Raleigh.
When I called Basnight, I was stunned when he, one of the most powerful men in state politics, not only answered the phone at his senate office, but offered plain-spoken answers about education’s importance to this young journalist at the outset of a long career.
Though Basnight never went to college himself, he made it a mission to keep the University of North Carolina system a national leader in higher education. Basnight was perhaps proudest of passage of a $3.1 billion higher education bond package in 2000 that was approved later that year in a statewide referendum.
After the interview, Basnight gave me his phone number and told me to call if I ever needed anything – that’s the kind of guy he was.
When talking with Mitchener about Basnight’s passing Tuesday morning, both of us could remember, him more than me, when the eastern end of the state was … less developed and how Basnight changed all that by his contributions improving transportation to Dare County and the Outer Banks.
Once upon a time, if you wanted to visit to Manteo and the Outer Banks, travel was a beatdown affair as US 64 was two lanes as the highway bisected a large chunk of eastern North Carolina. Travel via other roads up by Currituck and Camden wasn’t much better.
In those days, when people arrived at Nags Head, there was no multi-lane highway bordered by buckets of shopping centers – seems like the strip only had one or two grocery stores, the biggest of which was a Food Lion, a company founded in Salisbury, being the main one.
“Four-laning Highway 64 east from Raleigh to the Outer Banks improved traffic flow within North Carolina,” Mitchener said. “Dare evolved from being a vacation stop once every 12 months to become a year-round home for many. Pre WWII, the idea of year-round residence in Dare was nonsensical to many. Post war evolution took time but was a positive development. Having served on the NC Board of Transportation, Basnight saw the wisdom of improved roads.”
Nowadays, there is a Fresh Market, Harris Teeter and much more. Worth noting, the new bridge over Oregon Inlet, connecting Hatteras Island to the Outer Banks mainland, was named for Basnight.
“Locals and foreigners alike, after searching for the Lost Colony or playing in the sandpiles of Dare beaches, took side-trips to Edenton, perhaps enjoyed smooched cheese sandwiches at Mitchener’s Pharmacy,” Mitchener said. “I know folks who decided to retire here after a Saturday on South Broad Street! Chowan and Dare grew because of better roads.”
Mitchener said when he was serving the Edenton-Chowan Board of Education in the 80s, he learned more about how public education was funded.
“I saw legitimate needs which a small county such as Chowan should meet but could not,” he said. “Simply did not have the money. Maintenance deferred becomes more expensive.”
When speaking to Vernon James, a potato farmer from Camden County who served 26 years in the NC House, about the desire to improve funding for local education, they joined local leaders from near and far to meet with Basnight to voice their concerns, Mitchener said.
General Assembly developed a proposal that the proceeds of 1/2 cent sales tax statewide go directly to local boards of education and no other entity.
“Being in the NC legislature, Marc Basnight of Manteo facilitated its passage in Raleigh,” Mitchener said. “This event may not be as famous as the Bonner Bridge renamed the Basnight Bridge but to those knowledgeable about financing public education, it is significant.”
A lawyer from Edenton, Culpepper represented the state’s Second House District, including constituents in Chowan, Dare, Gates, Perquimans and Tyrrell counties. A Democrat, Culpepper was the Chairman of the House Rules Committee from 1999 until 2005. He is regarded as the greatest and most powerful Rules Chairman of all time.
“I was saddened to learn of the passing of Marc Basnight,” he said. “It was always challenging to share a political forum with Senator Basnight. He was a dynamic public speaker who consistently displayed a superior knowledge of the issues, particularly with an emphasis on matters he felt were important to northeastern North Carolina.”
Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) released the following statement regarding Basnight’s passing: “Sen. Basnight and the institution of the Senate are in many ways inseparable. He left his mark on the body, and therefore the state, over his nearly two decades of leadership.
“Sen. Basnight loved people. I used to hear that he’d stop along the way from the Outer Banks to Raleigh just to speak to strangers and hear what they had to say. He loved people, and they loved him back.
“I will always remember the grace with which Sen. Basnight conducted the 2011 transition. He spared no effort and denied no request. He could wage political battle with the best of them, but he always put the institution of the Senate, as a symbol of the people’s representative government, first.
“He’s one of a kind, and I will miss him.”
Governor Roy Cooper shared the following comment following the passing of former Senate President Pro Tem Basnight:
“North Carolina lost a giant today with the passing of my friend, Senator Marc Basnight. His positive influence on our public universities, transportation, environment and more will be felt for decades. A man of great power and influence, his humble, common touch made everyone he met feel special, whether pouring them a glass of tea in his restaurant or sharing a pack of nabs at a country store. He believed in North Carolina and its people, and our state is stronger because of him. Our prayers are with Vicki, Caroline and the whole family.”