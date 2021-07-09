HERTFORD — During a unique 2020-21 GPro Tour golf season, Thomas Bass established himself as the top athlete on the tour.
As Bass entered the GPro Tour Championship tournament sponsored by Biggs Cadillac Buick GMC auto dealership in Elizabeth City, he was the favorite to leave the tournament as champion.
He led the tour in points with 2,460 during the season.
Bass put on a record-setting performance in the second and final round of the tournament.
On a day that featured 36 holes of golf, Bass shot a course record during the second round to win the GPro Tour Championship tournament Wednesday on The Sound Golf Links at Albemarle Plantation.
Bass, a resident of Wilmington, shot 12-under-par 60 during the second round. That round set a new course record by two strokes.
The round propelled Bass to an 18-under-par 126 for the tournament to secure the championship.
The previous record was set during the 2021 Biggs Cadillac Buick GMC Classic on May 28.
Biggs Classic winner Akshay Bhatia along with Bryson Nimmer both shot 10-under-par 60 during their respective second rounds to set a course record.
Bass acknowledged the uniqueness of the season, which included parts of the campaign being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic led to multiple events in the 2020 portion of the season to be postponed or canceled.
It also led to the season to include events in 2021.
“It’s nice to come here as the favorite, I guess, and to be able to get it done is always nice,” Bass said. “It’s a golf tournament. Anybody can win. Everybody is teeing up together. There are no guarantees. It was nice to play well.”
Even with the championship and the record-setting second round, Bass quipped about not being able to shoot a 59 during the second round.
A birdie on the 18th hole would have given Bass a round under 60 shots, but he settled for a par on the par 4 18th.
Along with the tour championship victory, Bass earned $12,000 out of the $35,000 purse.
Bass needed every stroke during Wednesday’s final round to fend off multiple golfers aiming to secure the tour championship.
Patrick Cover placed second with a 16-under-par 128 for the tournament.
Cover shot 10-under-par 62 during the second round to make a chase for the championship.
Nimmer and Zach Seabolt placed tied for third place at 12-under par for the tournament.
Lukas Euler and Chris O’Neill placed tied for fifth at 10-under-par for the tournament.
Cover earned $6,000, Nimmer and Seabolt $4,250 each, while Euler and O’Neill earned $2,750 each.
Competitors in the top 11 with ties earned part of the $35,000 purse.
Important to Bass’ success during the second round was that he did not have a bogey.
During the round, Bass had eagles on No. 9, No. 12, and No. 13 and added five birdies.
Bass acknowledged how important the eagles were during the round.
“On this golf course, you are going to get a few,” he said. “If you can execute those, that leads to shooting a low number like I did.”
Bass shot 6-under-par 66 during his first round to be one of several competitors tied for second after the first 18 holes.
Seabolt shot 7-under-par 65 to hold a one shot lead after the first round.
The tournament was initially scheduled to be held Wednesday and Thursday with the second and final round on Thursday.
The threat of the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa arriving to the area from the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday led the GPro Tour to play two rounds, 18 holes in each round for a day total of 36 holes of golf, on Wednesday.
With 24 competitors in the field, the first round began at 7:30 a.m. with staggered tee times for groups of two athletes.
Once the first round was completed, the second round began at 1 p.m. with the same staggered tee times in 10 minute intervals for a group of two golfers.
In order to speed up the pace of play, competitors were provided golf carts.
Playing 36 holes of golf is not new to Bass.
In college, Bass was a member of the University of North Carolina at Wilmington men’s golf team.
“It’s kind of like going back to college,” Bass said of playing two rounds of golf Wednesday. “We did that in college a good bit, but I’m getting older now and it definitely becomes a longer day.”
Bass noted it was important for him to try to stay patient during the day. He added the number of holes during the day would have an impact on some golfers.
Conditions were also difficult for the field as temperatures were at least in the upper 80s Fahrenheit during the day.
Bass acknowledged that by the end of the first round, he was in a rhythm on the course and the momentum carried into the second round.
What also helped Bass was his familiarity with the course. Since 2015, Bass noted he has competed in multiple Biggs Classic tournaments.
“It’s a course where it is so helpful to be familiar with it,” Bass said. He noted that the course has its unique features.
“The more you play it, the more you learn,” Bass said. “I’ve continued to learn something every time I come here.”
Bass, 30, entered the GPro Tour Championship with 15 appearances in tournaments, two wins, eight top 10 finishes, 13 top 25 finishes and made every cut in tournaments he played in during the season.
He admitted that before Wednesday’s tournament, his game was in a slump.
To Bass, his game had hit its lowest point since he was in college in the early 2010s.
When he arrived at Albemarle Plantation, Bass had confidence that he could win the tournament, but also was aware of the struggles in his game overall.
A win at Albemarle Plantation was a confidence boost for Bass.
“Any win is big,” he said. “It gets the mojo going again. I’m looking forward to continuing this trend on the Forme Tour.”
The Forme Tour is a secondary tour that is associated with the PGA Tour.
The PGA Tour is the highest level of professional golf in the world.
Bass will have the opportunity to play in the Forme Tour’s Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational in Bolingbrook, Illinois beginning on July 20.