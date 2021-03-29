Belvidere-Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department conducted a live burn exercise Saturday at 649 Sandy Cross Road.
Nearly 50 volunteers from all six Perquimans fire departments participated with three firefighters who met their National Fire Protection Association 1403 burn training standard requirement.
“What a great day for a live burn mutual aid training! It’s not every day you get an older house that’s in good shape, so we took advantage and invited all the departments in Perquimans County,” said Belividere-Chappell Hill Fire Chief Lee Dail.
Training and practicing firefighting on a controlled burn are essential for becoming a skilled volunteer in the department. Such practice burns are helpful to the senior and junior members of the fire department, as they provide experience in the various stages of a burn, simulating it as if it were a real fire.
"The dedication from all the volunteers to take the time on a Saturday morning starting at 6 a.m. to spend six hours training, so that they can better serve their communities speaks volumes. All in all we had a good safe training," Dail said.
Dail thanked the following agencies for their help: Winfall, Hertford, Durants Neck and Inter-County Fire Departments, Perquimans EMS, Perquimans County Sherrifs Department, Perquimans Emergency Management, NCDOT. Dail also thanked the Lawrence family for donating the house.