Renee Hodges and Hollie Lynn Hewitt of Doodle Fina Publishing are shown with copies of their company's book, "My Brother is Yucky," at the Belvidere Day event Saturday. Eighty-seven vendors took part in the event.
BELVIDERE — M More than 1,000 residents, visitors, and those who have attended the every year it’s been held converged on the Belvidere community Saturday for the 10th Belvidere Day celebration.
“I can’t imagine that it wasn’t over 1,000 people,” said Libby Wilburn, treasurer of the Belvidere Ruritan Club, which sponsored the event. “We had 87 vendors in 100 spaces. I believe everyone did real well this year.”
It didn’t matter where your taste buds wandered: there was food, fun and entertainment in a variety of styles and flavors to please all tastes.
The Piney Woods Friends’ fried fruit jacks table seemed to be the most popular place to be for most of the morning during the festival. At least until the Friends, who had made 850 fruit jacks, sold out of them around 10:30 a.m.
The Friends offered the jacks in four flavors — blueberry, apple, sweet potato and peach — and the line for them, at times with as many as 35 deep, never thinned until the table was bare.
Those still hungry could also fill up at the kettle corn cart, the Masonic Lodge’s grill tent, or at the historic Nicholson House which remained open throughout the event.
Columbia-based Doodle Fina Press, publishers of “My Brother is Yucky,” was on hand at Belvidere Day to promote and sell copies of the new children’s book. Co-publisher Renee Hodges thought the event went well.
“We are very excited to be here. This is our first year and we will plan on coming back,” said Hodges, who is currently working on a series of books for the North Carolina Aquarium.
Tractor enthusiasts came from as far away as Northern Virginia to gaze at the classics on parade.
Steve Palermo traveled from Virginia to display his 1955 John Deere ‘40’ Crawler which he says he found rusted in an overgrown forest. He said he thought long and hard about it before eventually deciding to buy the bucket of bolts.
Today, the mini-bulldozer shines a bright yellow and glides over the earth as though new.
“It took a lot of hours to bring her back,” said Palermo, who takes the Crawler from show to show. “The engine was frozen, the body was rusted and I thought about it for a long time before I bought it.”
C.W. Overton, who hosted his own tractor parade in Perquimans in September, tooled through the event on a smaller John Deere, promoting the French fries and grilled food being prepared by the Masonic Lodge.
The parade also featured antique autos restored to glistening new. As they passed, their horns honking and engines revving, passengers tossed candy to the kids watching beside the road.
Next came dragsters and race cars, followed by firetrucks from the Belvidere, Hertford and Winfall volunteer fire departments bringing up the rear, flashing an end to the parade and the beginning of the event’s afternoon activities.
By Sunday morning, the tiny community of Belvidere was spotless, the visitors were gone and the only thing that seemed out of place was the roadside cotton that jumped out of trucks on its way to the gin.