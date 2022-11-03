BELVIDERE — M More than 1,000 residents, visitors, and those who have attended the every year it’s been held converged on the Belvidere community Saturday for the 10th Belvidere Day celebration.

“I can’t imagine that it wasn’t over 1,000 people,” said Libby Wilburn, treasurer of the Belvidere Ruritan Club, which sponsored the event. “We had 87 vendors in 100 spaces. I believe everyone did real well this year.”