The Perquimans County Museum was one of the featured sites on last year’s Jollification! tour of historic homes in Hertford. This year’s tour, set for Saturday, Sept. 23, will feature historic homes and sites in Belvidere.

BELVIDERE — Historic Belvidere is the focus of this year’s Jollification! dinner and tour.

Perquimans County Restoration Association’s annual Jollification! dinner and tour is set for Saturday, Sept 23.

  