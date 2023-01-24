The Perquimans Sheriff's Department made the following recent arrests:
L'Don Frierson, of the 300 block of Meads Loop, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with driving while impaired. A $500 secured bond was set.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the Alligator River. * WHEN...From 1 PM Wednesday to 5 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
Nkyra Johnson, of the 100 block of Wynne Fork Court, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with two counts failure to appear in court as required. A $450 secured bond was set.
Katoine Christian, of the 400 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $250 secured bond was set.
Marvin Woodard, of the 100 block of Haywood Smith Road, Hertford, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with seven counts of failure to appear in court as required and one count of resisting public officer. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
Erik Overton, of the 200 block of Bay Branch Road, Belvidere, was arrested Jan. 17 and charged with communicating threats, first-degree trespassing and assault with a deadly weapon. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
Adajhia Parker, of the 700 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Edenton, was arrested Jan. 18 and charged with obtaining property by false pretenses. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Joenathana Corbin, of the 8500 block of Tangletree Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 19 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. A $250 unsecured bond was set.
