The Perquimans Sheriff's Office made the following recent arrests:
Alvin Burke, of 146 Sandy Cross Road, Belvidere, was arrested April 1 and charged with one count of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute schedule II of a controlled substance and one count of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the sale/delivery of a controlled substance. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
Guy Salvatore, of 1358 Perrys Bridge Road, Hertford, was arrested April 4 and charged with one count of failure to appear in court as required. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
Jeffrey Butts, of 231 Joppa Road, Hobbsville, was arrested April 5 and charged with one count of failure to return rental property and one count of simple worthless check.
Joshua Ferrell, of 1840 Ocean Highway North, Hertford, was arrested April 6 and charged with two counts of failure to return rental property. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
Michael Vananden, of 580 Perrys Bridge Road, Belvidere, was arrested April 6 and charged on a fugitive warrant for violating probation. A $100,000 secured bond was set.
Tre-Quan Jackson, of 109 Camel Lot Road, Hertford, was arrested April 6 and charged with one count of assault on a female. No bond was set.