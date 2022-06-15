Perquimans County homeowners who live in the Belvidere Fire District can expect a price break on their home insurance rates starting Sept. 1.
The county’s Emergency Services agency announced last week that the Belvidere Volunteer Fire Department improved its fire rating from the N.C. Department of Insurance. As a result, homeowners who live within 5 miles of the Belvidere Fire Station, regardless of the location of fire hydrants, will have a 5 rating instead of 9E.
The improved fire rating comes after a recent inspection by officials with the NC Department of Insurance Office and the Office of State Fire Marshal, Perquimans Emergency Services said in a press release.
According to emergency services, inspections of fire departments are required on a regular basis as part of the North Carolina Response Rating System. A fire department’s staffing, equipment, maintenance of equipment, communications capabilities, and access to a water source are all evaluated during the inspection. The inspection results then help determine the insurance rates for a homeowner who lives within the fire district.
One key metric during the inspection is staffing and training. Each year, volunteer firefighters are required to complete a minimum of 36 hours of training and continuing education to remain active. Last year, the 27 members of Belvidere Fire Department logged more than 1,644 hours of training — nearly 700 more than the required amount.
Perquimans Emergency Services Director Jonathan Nixon praised the Belvidere Volunteer Department for its improved fire rating.
“This is an excellent rating for a rural volunteer fire department and shows the dedication and continued commitment of our volunteer firefighters,” Nixon said. “These men and women train hard to ensure they are prepared when duty calls to help preserve life and property.”
The state’s top fire official also praised the Belvidere department for its achievement.
“I’d like to congratulate Chief (Lee) Dail for the department’s performance and for the hard work of all the department members,” Mike Causey, NC insurance commissioner and state fire marshal, said in the release. “The citizens should rest easy knowing they have a fine group of firefighters protecting them and their property in case of an emergency.”
Dail, chief of the Belvidere Volunteer Fire Department, said his department’s members began preparing for its most recent inspection about four years ago. He described the improved rating as a “team effort.”
“To achieve the best rating possible, we had to ensure that all the necessary documentation was completed and logged,” he said. “Due to these efforts, I am very proud that our department will be able to move from a 9E/10 to a 5/9E to help the citizens in our districts in both Perquimans and Chowan counties.”