The Perquimans Sheriff’s Office made the following arrests:
• Kimberly Scott, of 214 Harris Landing Road, Hertford, was charged Nov. 28 with one count of simple assault. No bond was set.
• Michael Sylvester, of 808 Hunter St., Apt. B in Elizabeth City, was charged Dec. 1 with one count of resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer. Sylvester received a $500 unsecured bond.
• Jatrel Coleman, of 112 Wynn Fork Apartments, Hertford, was charged Dec. 1 with one count of second-degree trespassing and one count of simple assault. Coleman received a $500 unsecured bond.
• Montral Porter, of 916 Roxy St., Raleigh, was charged Dec. 1 with one count breaking and entering and one count of resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer. Porter received a $10,000 secured bond.
• Selena Cruz, of 310 Middle Tract Road, Hertford, was charged Dec. 4 with one count of failure to appear in court as required. Cruz received a $2,000 secured bond.
• Alton Hardy, of 2346 Cowan Blvd., Fredericksburg, Va., was charged Dec. 5 with one count of carrying a concealed gun. Hardy received a $1,500 unsecured bond.
• Keith Bogue, of 702 Richardson St., Elizabeth City, was charged Dec. 7 with one count of assault on an individual with a disability. Bogue received no bond.
• Alton Hardy, of Plymouth, was charged Dec. 8 with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods/property. Hardy received a $2,500 secured bond.
• Taequan Tillett, of 430 Pender Road, Hertford, was charged Dec. 8 with injury to real property. Tillett received a $2,000 secured bond.
• Reese Johnson, of 331 Dobbs St., Hertford, was charged Dec. 8 with one count of assault on a female. Johnson received a $1,500 unsecured bond.
• Deborah Roberts, of 531 Cove Road, Hertford, was charged Dec. 8 with resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer. Roberts received a $2,000 unsecured bond.
• Deborah Roberts, of 531 Cove Road, Hertford, was charged Dec. 8 with animal cruelty. Roberts received a $2,000 unsecured bond.
• Nyhteria Gilliam, of 331 Dobbs St., Hertford, was charged Dec. 9 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Gilliam received no bond.
• Lonnie Bunch, of 155 Hertford Beach Road, Hertford, was charged Dec. 12 with failure to appear in court as required. Bunch received a $600 secured bond.
• Dustin Hamby, of 108 Cedar Stretch Road, Hertford, was charged Dec. 12 with injury to real property. Hamby received no bond.
• Eduardo Gonzalez, of 109 B Hyman Circle, Elizabeth City, was charged Dec. 12 with one count of driving while license revoked. Gonzalez received a $500 unsecured bond.
• Marlon Ruiz Ochoa, of 505 A South Edenton Road, Hertford, was charged Dec. 14 with second-degree kidnapping and assault on a female. Ochoa received no bond.
• Katoine Christian, of 204 Ainsley Ave., Hertford, was charged Dec. 14 with failure to appear in court for charges of resisting a public officer, driving while license revoked and operating a vehicle without insurance. Christian received a $4,300 secured bond.
• Brian Younger, of 115 Seagull Drive, Elizabeth City, was charged Dec. 16 with violating a domestic protection order. Younger received no bond.
• Robert Copeland, of 219 Whitemon Lane, Chowan County, was charged Dec. 16 with failure to appear in court for driving while license revoked. Copeland received a $250 secured bond.
• Gregoria Dominguez, of 611 West Cypress St. in Elizabeth City, was charged Dec. 16 with failure to appear in court for a charge of driving while license revoked. Dominguez received a $250 secured bond.
• Andre Williams, of 214 Wyndsor Park Drive, New Bern, was charged Dec. 17 with one count of failure to appear in court as required. Williams received a $1,500 secured bond.
• LaDawn Gregory, of 244 Sandy Cross Road, Belvidere, was charged Dec. 17 with assault on a female and communicating threats. Gregory received no bond.
• Stephen Thompson, of 215 Jacocks Lane, Hertford, was charged Dec. 17 with trafficking marijuana, manufacturing marijuana and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the trafficking of marijuana. Thompson received a $15,000 secured bond.
• Lorna Thompson, of 217 Jacocks Lane, Hertford, was charged Dec. 17 with trafficking marijuana, manufacturing marijuana and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the trafficking of marijuana. Thompson received a $15,000 secured bond.
• Reginald Cox, of 415 Dobbs St., Hertford, was charged Dec. 18 with assault on a female and damage to real property. Cox received no bond.
• Westley Clear, homeless, was charged Dec. 19 with simple assault and second-degree trespassing. Clear received a $1,000 secured bond.
• Jermaine Major, of 143 C Woodville Road, Hertford, was charged Dec. 20 with five counts of failure to appear in court as required. Major received a $50,000 secured bond.
• Lenore Mohr, of 263 Halsey Bay Road, Hertford, was charged Dec. 20 with disorderly conduct. Mohr received no bond.
• Kimberly Ward, of 2227 Virginia Road, Tyner, was charged Dec. 20 with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ward received a $2,000 secured bond.
• Phillip Perlmutter, of 2227 Virginia Road, Tyner, was charged Dec. 20 with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Perlmutter received a $2,000 secured bond.
• George Pope, of 127 West Grubb St., Hertford, was charged Dec. 21 with one count of failure to appear in court as required. Pope received a $3,000 secured bond.
• Crystal Ward, of the 1100 block of Belvidere Road, Belvidere, was charged Dec. 22 with 14 counts of counterfeiting/forgery. Ward received a $14,000 secured bond.
• Tristan Spencer, of 113 South Creek Court, Edenton, was charged Dec. 22 with one count of first degree trespassing. Spencer received a $10,000 unsecured bond.
• David Jordan, of 1501 Sandy Cross Road, Belvidere, was charged Dec. 25 with one count of driving while license revoked, one count of possession of Schedule VI of a controlled substance and one count of possession of Schedule II of a controlled substance. Jordan received no bond.
• Crystal Ward, homeless, Belvidere, was charged Dec. 25 with one count of second degree trespassing. Ward received a $5,000 secured bond.
• Byron Spence, of 127 Taylors Lane, Hertford, was charged Dec. 27 with one count of assault on a female. Spence received no bond.
• Dezmond Johnson, of 407 West Fearing St., Elizabeth City, was charged Dec. 27 with one count of failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked and making an unsafe movement. Johnson received a $2,400 secured bond.
• Tiffany Potts, of102 West Gale St.,Hertford, was charged Dec. 28 with one count of failure to appear in court as required. Potts received a $250 secured bond.