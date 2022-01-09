A Bertie County man who for five years headed a drug trafficking organization that supplied illegal drugs in communities across the region — including Perquimans County — has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison, a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office states.
Levar Anthony Leary, 41, was convicted in August of trafficking cocaine, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine and conspiring to commit money laundering, U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said Wednesday, Jan. 5.
According to Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, Leary organized and led a drug trafficking organization from 2016 to early 2021 that distributed cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana throughout northeastern North Carolina.
Easley said Leary and his “associates” used a hotel, nightclub and convenience store in Bertie to distribute narcotics and launder money. Narcotics agents were able to track and observe Leary travel across the country, including to California, Texas, Florida and Georgia where he obtained large quantities of illegal drugs and returned to North Carolina, Easley said.
Some of those assisting Leary’s drug trafficking organization have already been convicted and sentenced, Easley said. They include Johnny Earl Jordan, who was sentenced to six years; Fred Rudolph Robbins Jr., sentenced to 7½ years; and Alexander Leander Williams Jr., sentenced to 11 years.
As a result of the investigation, law enforcement seized numerous vehicles and properties that Easley says were used to conceal the profits of Leary’s illegal activities. Investigators also recovered a number of firearms and illegal drugs.
Perquimans County Sheriff Shelby White said Leary is believed to have provided drugs to individual drug dealers who were operating in Perquimans. White said said his office helped with the investigation, and added that nearly every county in the region had at least one officer who contributed to the probe.
Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten said Leary was also a supplier for drug sellers in Pasquotank. He said his office and the Elizabeth City Police Department both have officers known as “task force officers” who are certified to work on federal investigations. Those officers, who are assigned to work with the Albemarle Drug Task Force, assisted with the Leary investigation.
In his press release, Easley said agents with the FBI, IRS’s Criminal Investigation division and N.C. State Bureau of Investigation led the investigation of Leary that led to his ultimate conviction and sentencing. But those agencies were assisted by a number of other law enforcement agencies, including the sheriff’s offices in Bertie, Chowan, Perquimans, Dare, Hertford and Pasquotank counties and the Elizabeth City Police Department.