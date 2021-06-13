Biggs Cadillac, Buick, and GMC Trucks Becomes Railroad Club Sponsor

The Biggs Cadillac, Buick, and GMC Trucks dealership in Elizabeth City has become the first sponsor of the Albemarle Railroad Club.
According to Richard “Rick” Durren, the general manager and vice president, “Biggs is proud to be the first local business to step up and support these serious hobbyists.” Model railroading has interested Durren for years, including having an operating train set in the dealership showroom.
The Albemarle Railroad Club, located in Elizabeth City, is a regional nonprofit club serving model railroaders and their associated activities.
The club promotes model railroading as a recognized hobby through organized model train operation, continuing education and training, and developing model railroad operating practices. The ARC is a member of the National Model Railroad Association.
Additional information on the Albemarle Railroad Club can be found on its Facebook page.