While most consumers are familiar with home security and safety measures, that’s not always the case with business owners.
And while business crime in Hertford is not a major concern, security and preparedness are topics local public safety agencies think business owners should be familiar with.
It’s why they’re hosting a security workshop for business owners on Tuesday at the Perquimans County High School media center.
Sponsored by the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office and Perquimans County Emergency Services, the two-hour workshop, which starts at 6 p.m., will highlight safety essentials every business owner should remember, but often forget.
“Our goal is to have a proactive approach to the crimes in our community versus reacting once a crime has occurred,” Sheriff Shelby White said.
While many of the workshop topics may make common sense — does your business have a surveillance or alarm system? Do you have an evacuation plan? — the day-to-day challenges business owners face frequently move safety and security concerns to the back burner.
The workshop is designed to offer more than a “turn on the alarm, lock the door” policy prescriptions found in an employee manual. The workshop will highlight evacuation plans, ways to shelter in place, what to do in medical emergencies, how to respond in fire emergencies, and how to identify hazards and respond to specific threats like severe weather.
White also plans to discuss online security measures businesses should take to defend themselves from cyber attacks and criminals.
As White notes, a business doesn’t have to be a multi-billion-dollar company to be hacked and have its software data taken hostage. Today, small businesses that do less than $1 million a year frequently have to pay large sums to have their data unlocked and returned.
“The addition of new business owners to the community, coupled with the ever-changing world in general, offers a terrific opportunity to share the latest information with business owners,” White said.
Owners, operators and managers are encouraged to attend along with their employees, so that entire business teams become familiar with the security practices and procedures that will be discussed.
“We hope that businesses in the Perquimans community will take time to join us for this informative session,” said Jonathan Nixon, Perquimans Emergency Services director. “Public safety agencies train frequently for the ‘what ifs’ and we want to install this same level of preparedness in our businesses.”
Feedback forms will be provided to business owners in attendance to generate topic ideas for future workshops. Light refreshments will also be served.