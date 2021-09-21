MANTEO — The 1st Judicial District has a new district court judge.
Exactly 13 years after beginning her career as an assistant district attorney, Jennifer Karpowicz Bland was sworn in as a District Court Judge on Sept. 2 by Resident Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett.
The large courtroom was filled with Bland’s family, friends, co-workers and law enforcement. Also attending were Bland’s husband, Lamont, and their 5-year-old daughter, who held the Bible as Bland recited her judicial oath of office.
Bland was appointed to the District Court by Gov. Roy Cooper last month to fill the seat vacated by Judge Eula Reid, whom Cooper appointed in April to a vacancy on the Superior Court created by J.C. Cole’s recent retirement.
Several people spoke at Bland’s swearing-in, including Judge Tillett, District Attorney Andrew Womble, and Chief Assistant District Attorney Jeff Cruden. Tillett noted that Bland will be only the fourth woman to serve as a judge in the 1st Judicial District.
Cruden said Bland “has a passion for the job” of judge.
“She is smart and knows the law, and I think she understands the role she will be taking as a judge,” he said. “I can’t tell you how sorry I am to lose her, but I am happy for the future she has.”
Womble echoed Cruden’s remarks, praising Bland for her passion, commitment and wisdom.
Bland, a 1998 graduate of Manteo High School, earned her undergraduate degree from UNC Chapel Hill in 2002 and her law degree from UNC Chapel Hill in 2008.
In addition to her work at the District Attorney’s Office, Bland participated in the Domestic Violence Prevention Organization and served on the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council and the board for the Recovery Court.