When Perquimans voters go to the polls on May 17, they will decide who fills three open seats on the county’s Board of Education for the next four years.
A total of six candidates are seeking the seats in the non-partisan race. They include incumbent Anne White and candidates Kristy Corprew, Brenda Huddleston, Matt Winslow, Dave Silva and Gracie Felton.
The Perquimans Weekly recently asked each candidate to respond to a question related to education. All but Felton responded by the newspaper’s deadline.
The candidates’ responses to the question, edited for space, appear below. Responses to the other questions will appear in subsequent editions in the run-up to the start of early voting on April 28.
TPW: What do you think of the way the Perquimans Board of Education handled COVID-19 issues such as masks, offering in-person instruction etc. What, if anything, would you have done differently?
White: “COVID-19 disrupted everything in our society. Schools and families were on the front lines. The Perquimans County School system was forced to pivot and utilize all of our resources to safely, creatively and effectively deliver instruction differently and in ways that would engage and maximize learning for all students.
“While our teaching and delivery strategies changed, our vision, mission and motto (‘Every Child, Every Chance, Every Day’) remained the driving forces that defined our strategies and approaches. The decisions concerning masking and in-person versus optional schooling were made based on the governor’s executive orders and mandates, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services recommendations, Strong Schools Toolkit requirements and updates, ongoing reviews of state and local metrics, continuous consultation with Perquimans Emergency Services, Albemarle Regional Health Services, surveys and other input from leadership, principals, teachers, staff and parents and recommendations from our superintendent.
“As a member of the board throughout the pandemic, I know how hard everyone worked and banned together to make informed decisions. I think the Perquimans County Schools and local school board did a phenomenal job managing COVID and our schools. ...
“The Perquimans County school system was one of only two school systems in our region, and few across the state, to begin the 2020-21 academic year with in-person learning. Parents were still provided the virtual learning option. Our amazing teachers and staff worked extra hard, putting their own health at risk, to promote student learning in a safe and effective environment. Teachers prepared multiple learning packets, lesson plans for teaching in-person and virtual learners, attending workshops simultaneously and learning ways to create virtual classrooms/groups that brought the virtual learners into the classrooms to maximize engagement and learning for all.
“The Perquimans County school system was among the first in our region to relax our mask policies and began the 2021-22 academic year with masks optional. Absences, due to required quarantines, led the board back to the board room requiring masks with monthly reviews of our masking policy. As soon as the metrics in Perquimans County and recommendations from emergency services, Albemarle Regional Health Services, and our superintendent changed, the school board met in special session on Feb. 15, ahead of many systems, and made masks optional. By adhering to safety protocols, we have not had a single COVID case in our schools since.
“The Perquimans County school system has become a model for small and large school systems far and wide, proving that virtual and in-person instruction can be delivered safely and effectively during a pandemic. School teams from across the state have visited our school system to identify policies and practices they could implement in order to actively engage their students in virtual learning and what they should do to safely and effectively return their students to in-person learning.” ...
Silva: ”Ultimately, I agree with the decisions the board and the leadership made in this brutally difficult time.
“Going forward, I would like us better positioned to provide high-quality remote learning when children are unable to be in school. We need better technology and better internet access to the far ends of the county.
“Early in the crisis (late March 2020) the board voted to grant special emergency powers to the superintendent rather than having to meet and decide on all the decisions that needed to be made. I agree with that vote and I think the results vindicate it.
“Going into the 2020-21 school year the superintendent and the board waded through the options handed down by the state — in-person instruction, remote learning, or a hybrid version. There were many factors to consider.
“Perquimans was the only district in the area to return to almost full time in-person education for the 2020-21 school year while allowing those with reservations and the option to have instruction delivered virtually. It was a huge challenge for everyone but ultimately we kept our students in school safely.
“Initially, the board voted to go maskless but reversed when it became apparent that without a mask policy the contact tracing would mean more people had to stay home. The board could make their own choice but the district could not defy the state protocols.
“In the end we did pretty well. Other regional districts toured our schools to see how we implemented in person learning as a guide since most remained remote throughout most of the 20/21 school year.”
Huddleston: “First, let me clarify that we have a clearer understanding of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in hindsight.
“Our students have been seriously held back academically and emotionally, and I am sure that we all wish that the COVID-19 restrictions could have been eased sooner.
“School closures were mandated through an executive order from Gov. (Roy) Cooper. I don’t think we can second-guess the local school board, given their very consequential responsibility for the safety of our students and staff. They had no choice regarding an option for in-person learning until that order was amended.
“When given the authority regarding masking, I believe that they could have moved quicker to revise that requirement. A large amount of research showed that our children’s masking was much more harmful to the learning process, especially for younger children who need facial expressions combined with words.
“If I had been a board member at the time, I would have sided with the one board member who voted to make masking optional, allowing parents to decide for their children.”
Winslow: “Our school system did an amazing job navigating through the unprecedented challenges and hardships that the COVID-19 pandemic caused. The leadership of our school board, administrative team, and our teachers over that time was unparalleled in our state. Very difficult decisions were always made in a timely manner with coordinated communication with Albermarle Regional Health Services to make the safest decisions possible as new guidance was passed down from our state leadership.
“Technology needs were met by supplying Chromebooks to all students and hotspots for those with no internet. Nutrition needs were met by offering meals to the students during mandatory time at home and for those that stayed remote when in-person was optional. Athletics and other extracurricular activities also continued with appropriate safety measures.
“I believe face-to-face instruction is critical to maximizing the learning potential of each of our students. Perquimans County was among the first to go back to school in person on a full-time basis, and although wearing masks was not ideal for our students, it was the difference in minimizing risk of exposure, keeping our kids in school, and allowing our teachers to give them the quality face-to-face education they need.”
Corprew: “The Perquimans County Board of Education led the way for our area, and pretty much the state, in handling the never-before seen challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic brought to our world. The education of our students, as well as the safety of our students and staff, were their top priorities.
“When devising the return-to-learn plan, they collaborated with Albemarle Regional Health Services regarding their recommendation to ensure Plan B (a blended approach of face-to-face and remote learning, along with masking and social distancing) was a safe and practical move for our school district. Then as the district moved to Plan A, the data supported that plan, increasing the face-to-face time for all of our students in a positive move toward what was best for all children.
“As a teacher on the ‘front lines,’ I saw firsthand how each day brought new challenges. It was an adjustment in the way we taught, but the staff of each school brought their ‘A’ game every day, knowing the board of education supported us every step of the way.
“While the situation itself wasn’t ideal, I believe that our return-to-learn plan, along with masking and social distancing, separated Perquimans from other school systems in our area and allowed our students to have a little normalcy in an otherwise abnormal school year.”