The Perquimans County Board of Education voted 4-2 last week to adopt COVID-19 protocols that recommend masks but do not mandate them except on buses.
Chairwoman Anne White and board members Arlene Yates cast the dissenting votes, preferring a plan that would mandate masks in school buildings. Voting for the plan that was adopted were board members Russell Lassiter, Amy Spaugh, Leary Winslow and Matt Peeler.
Spaugh, who is the board's vice-chairwoman, explained last week that she supports a mask mandate but voted for the school district's plan because it was the only possibility at that time.
Perquimans County Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner explained in an interview last week that she presented Gov. Roy Cooper's recommendations to the board at a meeting during the last week of July and the board's vote was split 3-3.
Because the board deadlocked, the default policy was what Cooper recommended, which was a strong recommendation for masks but not a mandate.
Turner said that in the wake of the split vote the school district developed a mitigation plan based on the state's Strong Schools Toolkit. That is the plan that the board voted 4-2 to adopt.
Spaugh noted she was among those who voted for a mask mandate at the July meeting. She said her support for mandatory masks is driven by a concern to keep schools open for in-person instruction and not have COVID-19 cases force a move to remote learning.
Turner noted that federal regulations require masking on school buses.
A link to the operating procedures that will be in place when students return Aug. 23 is attached to the school district's website, www.pqschools.org.
Although masks are not required except on school transportation, "they are strongly recommended by health agencies and students and staff are recommended to wear them while indoors at school," Turner said in an email message last week.
"Wearing a mask serves as an added layer of protection for students and staff," Turner said in the message. "If at any point the school system meets certain thresholds as recommended by health officials, masking requirements will be subject to change either district wide, by school, or by program depending on the situation until the heightened danger passes and/or numbers show a decline."
Turner said the school district will continue to work closely with Albemarle Regional Health Services in monitoring and responding to public health needs.
"We are committed to providing our students with the best possible education and are looking forward to the new school year," Turner said.
When school starts in a few weeks, all students, teachers and staff will have their temperature checked as they enter a school building, Turner said.
Turner said the school district's success last year shows that mask-wearing in conjunction with the other health protocols can keep infections at bay.
"It went extremely well last year," Turner said.
Turner said she believes the Perquimans County Schools can make the 2021-22 school year successful — even with optional masks — as long as everyone is diligent about following everything that the schools learned and practiced last year.
The operating procedures document for the new school year also makes the case for wearing masks.
"Through masking and mitigation efforts last year, Perquimans County Schools had no school clusters," the document states. "Due to the efforts that were put into place with masks and other mitigating strategies, our district was able to open school on Aug. 26 and keep the doors open the entire school year. An added benefit of universal masking is protection of students and staff against other respiratory illnesses that would take time away from school.
"When teachers, staff, and students who are not fully vaccinated consistently and correctly wear a mask, they protect others as well as themselves," the document continues. "Consistent and correct mask use by people who are not fully vaccinated is especially important indoors and in crowded settings when physical distancing cannot be maintained."