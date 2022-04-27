With early voting for the May 17 election starting today, Perquimans voters will begin going to the polls to elect three members to the county Board of Education.
The six candidates for those three seats include Barbara Huddleston, Dave Silva, Matt Winslow, Gracie Felton, Kristy Corprew and Anne White.
The Perquimans Weekly recently asked all six candidates a series of questions about education and schools. All but Felton responded. Their answers to this week’s question about school safety, edited for space, follow.
TPW: The Perquimans County Schools has taken significant steps, many of them in partnership with a local nonprofit called K.E.Y.S. to improve safety. Is there anything else you believe needs to be done to improve or enhance school safety?
Huddleston: “School safety is a top priority for Perquimans County Schools. I was happy to hear about the new benefit of acquiring cameras for all of our schools. Cameras are an essential security tool for students and faculty. We should also discuss their thoughts on cameras in all classrooms for additional protection with our teachers.
The extra funds provided to our schools through the K.E.Y.S. local nonprofit is a great benefit and resource to the school’s defenses. Providing the funds for safety in our classrooms shows their genuine concern and partnership with our community.
“I would love to see our school board connect with community influencers/entrepreneurs to help create new ways to generate additional funding for school security measures to enhance programs like K.E.Y.S.
“Safety in our schools has many layers. We must also ensure a discipline policy that protects faculty and students from internal conflict. I understand that we try to achieve the “leave no child behind” approach. Still, we should not allow intimidation, bullying, or threatening behavior to disrupt classrooms without firm consequences that are clearly understood and enforced. ...
“When we send our children to school, we all need the reassurance that they will feel and be in the best safe zone possible to create. Having armed local law enforcement protecting our schools is critical to our children’s feelings of security. ...
“We are so very fortunate to live in this small town where our citizens care deeply about our school system and the education of our students. Although Perquimans County Schools may not yet be experiencing some things happening in the larger cities, we cannot let our guard down. We all have to work together to ensure that our schools have the best safety plans and necessary qualified security personnel.”
Silva: “Ultimately safety is a byproduct of how we do everything else. If we care about our children, if we ensure their needs are met, if we support their families and deliver a quality education, unsafe situations will be kept to a minimum.
“That seems to be working. We have fewer incidents of bullying and other serious discipline issues than our neighboring counties.
“I would like to see more crisis prevention and de-escalation training for teachers and school resource officers so we can better serve emotionally at-risk students.
“Over the past decade we have done a lot to harden our schools against outside threats. We continue to improve our systems and processes. Hertford Grammar recently added metal detectors and wands. Perquimans Central recently upgraded their phone and intercom system to facilitate faster communication from the front office.
“Going forward I would support continuing improvement and upgrades of these security systems as vulnerabilities are identified.”
Winslow: “All of my family is a product of our school system. I’ve never personally felt unsafe during my attendance as a student in this school system, nor have I ever questioned my kids’ safety in Perquimans County Schools. More is being done now than ever before to keep our students safe. I am grateful our schools are taking additional precautions to ensure our students have a safe and nurturing learning environment.
“I have heard KEYS, Keeping Every Youth Safe, has helped to purchase metal detectors for school entry. I’m thankful for this program to raise additional monies for safety equipment in our schools. Having an Student Resource Officer in every school is very important in today’s world. I believe this is a funding priority that should be continued for our school system. ...
“Security cameras have been installed on all properties. Having up-to-date security cameras in schools and on buses should also continue to be a priority. Partnerships with the sheriff’s department, emergency management services, and Albemarle Regional Health Services have been instrumental in the success of our children’s safety at school and especially during the pandemic. These partnerships need to continue to be strengthened for the safety and protection of our students. ... We are able to fund full time nurses and counselors at all four schools which have been critical for student health and emotional well-being. This also needs to be continued.
“Each year all of our students and their parents have the opportunity to take a safety survey to give feedback on ways safety can be improved. This feedback needs to be used to further strengthen safety precautions and improve our already safe school system. Finally, our administrative staff does an excellent job using our messaging system to update our parents on safety issues as needed when an incident occurs. This communication is important in building trust with our community.”
“I believe that our school system is ahead of the curve when it comes to the safety and well-being of each of our students. I am proud of what has been done and want to be a part of what is continued and improved in the future.”
White: “During the 25 years that I have been intricately involved with school safety in Perquimans County, I have seen school safety grow from a single school approach to a multi-faceted, multi-layered, county-wide, collaborative approach that includes our sheriff, emergency services, and other first responders and their departments. Our teamed approach includes vulnerability assessments, planning, training, lock-downs, shelter-in-place and active shooter drills.
“With the numerous breaches to safety in schools and elsewhere throughout our country, I believe that our school system needs to continue to plan and collaborate with our first responder partners. We must stay alert and vigilant and ensure that we maintain the highest quality, technologically advanced safety equipment and continue to work diligently ... to guarantee that students’ physical, social, emotional and mental wellness needs are met. Students are an integral part of our school safety plan which includes training to encourage them to report potential threats or suspicious behavior through our “See Something, Say Something” campaign. ...
“School, district, and countywide plans with clearly defined procedures have been developed and implemented in each school and most recently, our courthouse. ... Improved lighting has been installed in exterior areas, bushes have been cut back or removed, intrusion detection systems have been installed at all schools and doors to all schools are kept locked, from the outside, with entry by door-bell only. Visitors to all schools must sign-in to enter. All schools are equipped with video cameras, surveillance and metal detection systems. Faculty and staff wear name tags and visitors must wear temporary name tags during their visits to the various campuses to promote safety.
“Surveys are conducted yearly to measure school climate and take an up-close look at students, teachers, staff and administrators’ feelings and attitudes about safety. During a recent update to the school board concerning progress of our strategic plan, the board did not underestimate or attribute high school students’ neutrality about their safety concerns to COVID. We instead requested that we drill down on the reasons for some high school students’ neutral responses. ...
“Actions like those taken by Keeping Every Youth Safe continue to enable us to enhance school safety. This year, the Perquimans County Schools purchased a metal detector and three hand wands for Hertford Grammar School with funds raised by KEYS. Previously, KEYS has purchased safety film for the office and entry windows at Hertford Grammar School. In addition, our county commissioners have included extra funding to promote school safety.
“James Bunch, assistant superintendent responsible for school safety, and Shatasha Miller, youth development coordinator, were recently awarded a grant for $68,000. This grant will pay for new, state-of-the art surveillance systems for Hertford Grammar and Perquimans Central Schools. Previously funded grants continue to ensure that we have full-time, certified, school resource officers at each school. ...
“The three keys, I believe, are relationships, relationships, relationships and everyone buying into and practicing our motto, ‘Every Child, Every Chance, Every Day’ relentlessly! Active student and parent engagement, in all aspects of schooling, remain a major key to successful and safe schools.”
Corprew: “In today’s changing world, the safety of the students and staff of Perquimans County Schools remains a top priority for all involved. Even though it seems troublesome to have to have them, significant safety measures are in place at each school, including security cameras, entry systems, school resource officers, and metal detectors for physical safety and support personnel such as counselors and nurses for social and emotional well-being. We also partner with local agencies (EMS, fire, sheriff) to further spread the safety net around our schools. In addition, students participate in a number of drills to ensure their safety — fire, tornado, evacuations, and lockdowns to name a few.
“In most situations, statistics only tell one side of the story. Having proudly worked in Perquimans County Schools, I can honestly say I have always felt safe, regardless of the situation. I wholeheartedly believe that the relationships teachers build with students significantly reduces the number of incidents within the school. While we can’t control the outside forces that may threaten the confines of our buildings, we can control what goes on within them. The staff and students are prepared for many situations we may face.
“Just as our school system was proactive during the COVID-19 pandemic, they are equally so in maintaining the safety of our students and staff every day of the year. When students feel safe, they can achieve the academic success they deserve. Our superintendent’s vision for our school system really does capture what we do: ‘Every child. Every chance. Every day.’”