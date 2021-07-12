A history book project that will include photo submissions from residents aims to capture life in the Albemarle in the years before and after the turn of the 20th century.
“Albemarle Memories: A Pictorial History of The Mid-1800s through 1939” is being presented by Adams Publishing Group, a newspaper publishing company that owns The Daily Advance, The Bertie Ledger-Advance, The Perquimans Weekly, Chowan Herald, among other North Carolina properties. The coffee-table photo compilation will include photos from participating local historical organizations, as well as reader-submitted photos.
Nathan Kohan, regional director for audience development for APG’s Eastern North Carolina division, said he once worked for a newspaper that did a similar project and it was well received.
“It was really popular,” Kohan said. “Folks really enjoyed seeing how things used to be and how they have changed.”
“Albemarle Memories” is the first of a series of history books being offered by APG.
“I think the people who live here will enjoy stepping back in time,” Kohan said. “This will be the first in a three-part series. It will be a great series to hand down to future generations.”
The local newspapers have many photos to contribute, given how long they have been in existence, Kohan said. For example, The Daily Advance was founded in 1911.
“We have a decent amount of photos that will be used,” he said. “We usually have one of the best collections, since we have been around for so long. Our archives will be used for sure.”
To help with submitting photos, residents can attend one of several planned scanning sessions. They can bring their photos to one of the designated scanning locations, where a copy of their photo will be scanned into a computer.
The first scanning session is set for Monday, July 26, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Bertie County Library. Subsequent sessions will follow on Thursday, July 29, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Museum of the Albemarle and on Saturday, July 31, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Camden County Heritage Museum.
Residents can register to attend a scanning session by first visiting The Daily Advance home page at dailyadvance.com and then clicking on the banner at the top of the page that reads, “Share your historic photos.” That banner will direct readers to a page with more information about the “Albemarle Memories” project, plus a link to register for a scanning session. At the same page, readers can opt to upload their photos instead.
Kohan said he was not sure how many reader-submitted photos the project has received, but expects a good number to be submitted on the days of the scanning sessions.
“I don’t have any official numbers yet, but it seems like we have had people send photos in,” he said. “The bulk of them will come in during the in-person scanning sessions.”
Copies of “Albemarle Memories” are available for pre-order at the same web page. The book costs $44.95, but by pre-ordering their copies readers will save $15, or pay a reduced rate of $29.95. Pre-orders must be made by Nov. 19.
Area historical organizations that have partnered with APG to produce “Albemarle Memories” include Museum of the Albemarle, the Camden County Heritage Museum, the Edenton Historical Commission and the Tyrrell County Library.