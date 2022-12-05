Poolside Brennan

Photographer Tom Brennan took this photo in Darlington, South Carolina. An exhibit of Brennan’s photographs, “A Light Gathering,” is on display at the Perquimans Arts League Gallery in Hertford through Dec. 28.

 Photo courtesy Tom Brennan

Bertie County photographer Tom Brennan has come a long way from that $1.50 plastic drugstore camera he used to shoot images for his first show in 1978.

But for his latest show, currently on display at the Perquimans Art League Gallery in Hertford, he only had to cross a bridge.